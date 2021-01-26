Boris Johnson ‘deeply sorry’ as UK crosses grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths

Britain on Tuesday became the first European country to pass 100,000 deaths from Covid, in a grim milestone nearly a year since its first case of the disease.

As of Tuesday, 1,631 more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,100,162 out of nearly 3.7 million positive cases and eclipsing the progress of an unprecedented vaccination campaign.

Ash-faced Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference minutes after official statistics were released that it was “difficult to calculate” the loss felt by families across the UK.

“I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and of course, as Prime Minister, I take full responsibility for everything the government has done,” he added.

But he said the government, which was criticized for its initial response to the outbreak, “has done all we can to minimize suffering and minimize loss of life.”

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer called the statistic a “national tragedy”.

Britain reported its first cases of the disease almost a year ago, on January 29, 2020, but Mr Johnson was initially relaxed about the outbreak, despite widespread calls for a lockdown.

As cases increased, it finally gave in and a lockdown was introduced in March.

Questions remained, however, about the government’s approach, in particular its screening and testing regime.

People line up to receive an injection of a COVID-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccination center in Birmingham, UK on January 11, 2021. AAP

At the time of the first lockdown, National Health Service (NHS) England Medical Director Steven Powis said: “If we can keep deaths below 20,000, we will have done very well.”

The stay-at-home order was imposed largely on the back of an Imperial College London study which warned that 500,000 people could die without harsh measures and 250,000 with less stringent regulations.

Since then, the country has suffered two more waves of the virus and is currently mired in its third and deadliest fight, attributed to a new variant that struck before Christmas.

NHS England chief Simon Stevens said some 250,000 people had so far had to be hospitalized after catching the virus.

“This is not a year anyone will want to remember, nor a year anyone in the health service will ever forget,” he added.

‘Difficult period’ ahead

Mr Johnson pledged that “we will come together as a nation to remember all we have lost and to honor the selfless heroism of all of those on the front lines who gave their lives to save others” an once the pandemic is over.

Although the number of cases has fallen over the past week, Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, has warned that the death toll will remain high for some time.

“I think we have to be realistic that the death rate … will decline relatively slowly over the next two weeks,” he said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the situation could get worse if people don’t play by the rules.

“I know how difficult the last year has been, but I also know how strong the determination of the British public is and how much we have all stepped up to overcome this,” he said.

“We cannot let go now and unfortunately we are still facing difficult times. The virus continues to spread and we see more than 3,500 people a day being hospitalized,” he added.

Britain is banking on its vaccination campaign to beat the virus and has now given injections to 6,853,327 people, according to the latest figures.

Mr Johnson also urged the European Union on Tuesday not to impose vaccine export controls amid discontent over the delay in rolling out the jab of pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca in member countries.

“I don’t want to see restrictions on the supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) across borders, medicines across borders, vaccines or their ingredients across borders,” he said.

Other travel restrictions have been introduced.

In December, the UK became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and made it a mission to provide vaccines to everyone aged 70 and over, to those who are clinically vulnerable, to frontline health and social service workers and the elderly in nursing homes in mid-February.

A total of 6,853,327 people have now received a first dose and 472,446 a second dose.