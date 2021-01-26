I ‘Obliged’ Donald Trump With An Introduction To The Department Of Justice Lawyer – NBC10 Philadelphia





After days of silence, U.S. Republican Scott Perry of Pennsylvania confirms New York Times report claiming he introduced then-President Donald Trump to senior Justice Department attorney who, according to the newspaper, discussed a plan to overthrow. The 2020 election results. Perry, who disputed the validity of President Joe Bidens’ victory in Pennsylvania, said Monday he had forced Trump to seek an introduction. The Justice Department’s inspector general said ‘he had opened an investigation to see if there was justice. Department officials inappropriately attempted to overturn the presidential election results.

Perry, who disputed the validity of President Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, did not say he necessarily made the introduction for the express purpose of ousting the Acting Attorney General or undoing the victory of Biden or that he was aware of such plans.

Perry, who disputed the validity of President Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, did not say he necessarily made the introduction for the express purpose of ousting the Acting Attorney General or undoing the victory of Biden or that he was aware of such plans.

But Perry said he made Trump request a presentation from former Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, whom Perry knew on unrelated legislative matters, and the three then discussed their mutual concerns about the election. .

My conversations with the President or Deputy Attorney General, as they have been with anyone I hired after the election, have been a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that these allegations should at least be investigated to alleviate the situation. in the minds of voters that they had indeed participated in free and fair elections, ”Perry said in a statement released Monday by his office.

Perry’s spokesperson said he could not answer questions on the matter beyond the statement.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Clark discussed a plan with Trump to oust Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and attempt to challenge the presidential election results by claiming there had been voter fraud generalized.

Clark said the newspaper’s account contained inaccuracies without specifying so and said that “his official communications were in accordance with the law. Clark also denied having any plans to oust Rosen. Trump did not comment.

In the wake of the report, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Monday he was opening an investigation to determine whether former or current department officials inappropriately tried to overturn the results of the ‘presidential election.

Election officials across the country, along with former Trump attorney general William Barr, said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Almost all of the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two dismissed by the United States Supreme Court.

Perry, along with more than half of the Republicans in the Pennsylvanias Legislature and seven other Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, has tried in court and in Congress to block state election votes from going to Biden.

They have amplified unfounded accounts of electoral fraud and irregularities. They described ballots cast by legal and eligible voters as illegal ballots, “and misrepresented the actions of election officials and judges as illegal or unconstitutional.

Even after the violent insurgency on Capitol Hill, Perry and the other seven members of the Republican Congress from Pennsylvania voted not only against accepting the state election votes for Biden, but also against Trump’s second indictment.

After Congress voted to accept Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden, Perry released a statement saying he accepted the results, while claiming the election was tainted with constitutional abuse.

Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said Perrys’ attempt to undermine our justice system was a disgrace.

Representative Perry’s attempt to compromise our justice system is a shame.

For months he spread lies and put his political ambitions above the will of the voters and the democracy he has sworn to protect.

The Pennsylvanians deserve better from their leaders. He must be held accountable. https://t.co/pPM10v2FOp

– Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 25, 2021

For months, he spread lies and put his political ambitions above the will of the voters and the democracy he swore to protect, Wolf said.

