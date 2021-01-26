Pharmaniaga to provide 12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to government

SHAH ALAM: Pharmaniaga Bhd (Pharmaniaga) will provide 12 million doses of CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine to the Ministry of Health (MOH), following the signing of an agreement by both parties today.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on behalf of the Ministry of Health, and Pharmaniaga was represented by the chief executive of his group, Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope.

Zulkarnain said Pharmaniaga expects to receive the first supply of CoronaVac from Chinas Sinovac Lifesciences Co Ltd (Sinovac) next month, and that the vaccines will be available for Malaysia by the end of March or early April.

Pharmaniaga is honored by the government’s confidence in providing the vaccine to government health facilities. We will manufacture filling and finishing CoronaVacs, as well as logistics and vaccine distribution to hospitals, clinics and other government designated facilities.

Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmaniaga LifesSience Sdn Bhd (PLS) will manufacture, fill and finish CoronaVac at its EU and GMP certified small volume injectable plant that has been reused for this project, he said in a statement today. ‘hui.

He said the logistics and distribution of CoronaVac will be handled by Pharmaniaga Logistics Sdn Bhd (PLSB), which has 26 years of experience in managing vaccine distribution and has a well-established infrastructure to meet the needs.

In view of the unprecedented situation, Pharmaniaga has also stepped up the security aspects in terms of vaccine logistics, Zulkarnain said.

On January 12, Pharmaniaga signed an agreement with Sinovac to secure the bulk supply of the vaccine, which will be manufactured, fill and finish at its high-tech factory.

The agreement also includes the transfer of vaccine technology to the company.

Zulkarnain said Pharmaniaga was satisfied with the preliminary results of Sinovacs from the phase three clinical trial conducted on the general population in Turkey, which showed the effectiveness of CoronaVacs at 91.25%.

Pharmaniaga, the MOH as well as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation had several discussions with Sinovac on the results of phase III clinical trials in Indonesia and Brazil which were conducted using different models of study, but in accordance with the strict standards and guidelines of the World Health Organization.

In Brazil, for example, the clinical trial was carried out only on the group of health professionals. Pharmaniaga is pleased with the result, especially when CoronoVac is the only vaccine on the market to have taken such a bold step to conduct the study in a highly infectious environment of this group.

We are confident that CoronaVac is safe, effective and of high quality for Malaysians, he said.

Zulkarnain said the CoronaVac has been registered and approved for emergency use in China, Chile, Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indonesian President Joko Widodo taking the vaccine.

Despite the encouraging development in the use of CoronaVac, we must adhere to regulations in Malaysia and let the National Drug Regulatory Agency (NPRA) review the vaccine dossier and relevant documents that have been submitted recently.

Subject to the approval of the NPRA, In shaa Allah (God willing), we will have the vaccines available for rakyat as early as late March or early April, he said.

He stated that once CoronaVac is registered with NPRA, PLS will be the product registration holder and exclusive distributor, authorized by Sinovac for the Malaysian market of finished products manufactured locally or imported from China for the government and the private sector.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Pharmaniaga said that PLS submitted its registration application to the ONPR on January 19, 2021.

He said that PLS had signed an agreement with the government for the purchase and distribution of the inactivated Covid-19 CORONAVAC, SARS-COV-2 (Vero Cell) vaccine for delivery to hospitals, clinics and any other facility in nationwide, in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

The supply of the finished Covid-19 vaccine is subject to registration with the drug control authority and compliance with all regulatory requirements, he said.

He said the agreement would come into effect on January 26, 2021 and would remain in effect for a period of one year, subject to early termination by either party for failure to meet obligations or upon conclusion. of the final agreement.

Pharmaniaga said CoronaVac is a type of inactivated virus vaccine that consists of virus particles that have been grown in culture and then lose their disease-producing ability.

This type of vaccine is very reliable and the technology has been proven to work since its inception 40 years ago. It is also ready to use without the need for dilution.

The conditions for storage and distribution of this vaccine are between two and eight degrees Celsius, which is a common temperature of the vaccine satisfied by existing facilities in Pharmaniagas as well as by storage facilities in government hospitals and clinics. Appointed