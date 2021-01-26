“ World Bank pledges $ 2 billion for Punjab recovery ”





LAHORE: The Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister of Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine, during his meeting with CM Usman Buzdar, had discussed the $ 2 billion investment in five important areas including girls’ education, & Green Pakistan and governance standards.

She expressed these views at a press conference accompanied by the provincial minister of livestock, Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak, at the DGPR office on Tuesday.

Dr Firdous said the World Bank will help the provincial government overcome problems related to the tourism, education and health sectors. Eliminating corruption is only possible through e-governance and the government is effectively pursuing the vision of digital Punjab, he added.

Regarding the Senate elections, the special assistant said the miserable condition of the opposition members made it clear that the PTI would win the Senate ballot by a large margin, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want to repeat the practice. passed the passage by floor during the elections to the Senate. , this is why the use of the raised hand was required by him.

Dr Firdous argued that the politics of the PML-N is filled with the practice of corruption and that the corrupt face the consequences of their past wrongdoing. She said Shehbaz Sharif is in prison not for patriotism but for corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Husnain said the government has implemented a comprehensive strategy for the development of the livestock sector and efforts are being made to improve the performance of the livestock department. It is our luck that PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar focus on breeding as a priority, he added.

