No, President Biden does not have a political honeymoon. Donald Trump’s historic unpopularity makes him feel like this





Yes, it feels like President Biden has been enjoying a political honeymoon since taking office less than a week ago.

Its approval rating is well over 50%. Its Cabinet nominees have traveled the Senate with huge margins. Its conservative critics have so far failed to find a major mess to boost media coverage, so they have widely argued among themselves over the future of the Republican Party and conservatism.

And with coronavirus cases declining in nearly every state across the country, it doesn’t look like Bidens’ fortunes will change anytime soon.

Yet while it might seem like Biden is having a honeymoon period, the numbers suggest he is fully within a president’s normal range, regardless of where he is. in its mandate. It’s just that Trump was so unpopular that a president’s experience above a 50% approval rating is seen as something he is not.

There have been very few polls since Biden took office last week. However, that of Morning Consult places Bidens’ approval rating at 56%, 10 points better than where Trump was at a similar point after taking office in 2017 (locally, a University of the New Hampshire released on Tuesday revealed Biden had a 55% approval rating in the swing state which he won by almost 8 percentage points.)

Trump was going to have the most unpopular presidency in polling history, dating back to 1938. When he stepped down last week, two weeks after a riot on Capitol Hill he was impeached for provoking, his rate of d approval was 33%. .

So, yeah, when the new president is sworn in and suddenly has a 23 point higher approval rating than his predecessor, it looks like something different.

Compared to other presidents, however, Bidens’ position does not seem so remarkable. Barack Obama averaged an approval rating of around 68% for his first three months in office. George W. Bush initially achieved marks of around 60% in his first month in office. From Harry Truman to Ronald Reagan, presidents of the early years presented approval ratings of between 60 and 70%.

In all fairness, this is not a comment on Biden. In these polarized times, no new president in 2021 would have an approval rating close to 70% unless something dramatic happened in the early days. On the flip side, any president following Trump would likely do better in public opinion polls compared to Trump’s historic unpopularity.

These polls are important because of their ability to influence a president’s power to pass an agenda. Interestingly, other factors mean it’s not much of an issue with Biden. He was not elected on a particular political platform. And while Congress is in the hands of Democrats, its tight split won’t allow many big and bold things to happen, even if Biden had more of a political honeymoon.

So, for now, Biden has been deprived of a full-fledged inauguration, and has no honeymoon and a list of huge issues to solve on his desk. Hell just has to defeat it and go through it like most Americans in 2021.

James Pindell can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.

