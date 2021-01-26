French President sends greetings to Indian Prime Minister Modi on Republic Day





Paris [France], January 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday sent his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 72nd Republic of India Day.

“On a special occasion, I wish my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Indians the best. In the context of the pandemic, France and India share more than ever the same challenges, the same struggles and the same desire to face the challenge of the pandemic. We will fight together and we will win together, ”Macron said in a post on his Facebook account.

Recalling his visit to India in 2018, the French President said: “I have a lot of memories of a trip to your country in the spring of 2018. I remember all of our projects together. Our Indo-Pacific ambition, our common projects in many sectors and I remember the warm welcome from all your fellow citizens. ”

Besides Macron, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina wished India on Republic Day.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

In New Delhi, the capital of India, the national flag was unfurled in Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by the commander of the parade, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, general officer commanding the Delhi region.

Major General Alok Kacker, Delhi Area Chief of Staff was the second in command.

In addition to the paintings of the armed forces, 17 paintings from different states and nine paintings from different ministries and departments of the central government and paramilitary forces, and six from the Ministry of Defense were presented during the annual parade. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representative of the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







