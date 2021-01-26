Red Force opens against Jamaica Scorpions





The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will open their 2021 CG Insurance Super50 Cup campaign against the Jamaica Scorpions on February 11.

Kieron Pollard’s team are looking for their first regional title at 50 since 2016 and a record 13th title.

The Red Force will play five games in 10 days at two different venues, with three games day / night.

T&T opens against the Jamaican Scorpions in Coolidge (February 11), before facing the Windward Islands Volcanoes (February 13) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

They then return to Coolidge for a day game against Barbados Pride (February 15), before playing two day / night games against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes (February 17) and Guyana Jaguars (February 20).

The semi-finals are carded on February 24 and 25 and the finals on February 27.

Regional cricket was shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and the tournament is the first since the 2019 edition in Trinidad and Tobago, won by emerging players from the West Indies.

Six teams will face off in 19 matches over 20 days, with the opening game on February 7 when hurricanes in the Leeward Islands greet volcanoes in the Windward Islands.

2019-20 champions, West Indies Emerging Players, are unable to defend their 2019 trophy due to COVID-19 constraints.

Each team will play against each other on a round robin basis, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals and the opportunity to reach the grand final.

Matches will be played at Antigua’s two international cricket venues – Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS).

T&T schedule for the 2021 CG Insurance Regional Super 50 Cup

T&T Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions (February 11) T&T Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes (February 13) T&T Red Force vs Barbados Pride (February 15) T&T Red Force vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes (February 17) T&T Red Force vs. Guyana Jaguars (February 20)

SEMI-FINAL 1 (February 24) SEMI-FINAL 2 (February 25)

FINAL (February 27)

T&T team

Kieron Pollard (captain), Darren Bravo (vice-captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Kjorn Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre.

