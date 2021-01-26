China hopes Joe Biden ‘learns a lesson’ from Donald Trump’s bad policies





BEIJING: Day after the White House declared US President Joe Biden pledged to end China’s economic abuse, Beijing said on Tuesday it “hopes” the new US administration “learns a lesson” from the previous Donald Trump administration.

Speaking at the regular press conference, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Foreign Office, said: “We hope that the new US administration will learn lessons from the Trump administration where it has implemented the wrong policies on China. We hope the new administration will see China. and Sino-US relations objectively and rationally, implement positive and constructive Chinese policies, meet China halfway, focus on cooperation, manage differences and bring Sino-US relations back on track healthy and stable development. ”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Washington has seen in recent years that China is becoming increasingly authoritarian at home, challenging security and prosperity abroad.

“We are determined to – the president is committed to ending China’s economic abuse on many fronts, and the most effective way to do this is to work together with our allies and partners to do just that. “, she added.

She said Washington was in “serious competition” with Beijing and added that the Chinese government was engaged in conduct that “hurts American workers, blunts our technological lead, and threatens our alliances and influence in international organizations.”

“What we have seen in recent years is that China is becoming more and more authoritarian at home and more assertive abroad. And Beijing is now challenging our security, prosperity and values ​​in significant ways. which requires a new American approach. ”

The president believes that the United States must play a “best defense” which must include holding China accountable for its unfair and illegal practices and ensuring that American technologies do not facilitate the military strengthening of China, said the secretary of the White House.

Under the Trump administration, ties between the two countries had deteriorated on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang, encroachment on Hong Kong’s special status, accusations of unfair trade practices by Beijing, the lack of transparency regarding the pandemic and China’s military aggression in various parts of the world.

