Xi Jinping at virtual Davos: multilateralism with Chinese characteristics

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS / Ruben Sprich

During the virtual first version of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forums in Davos on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a major speech describing multilateralism as the torch “which will light” the way forward for humanity.

The statement recalls the promotion of globalization at a previous meeting in Davos in 2017, when former US President Donald Trump threatened a series of unilateral trade actions against China and other countries. While international cooperation in multilateral frameworks is indeed crucial to tackling many of the serious challenges the world currently faces, it is important to recognize that not all calls for multilateralism are the same. The particularities of the multilateral vision inform the functioning of international cooperation in practice. And this view of multilateralism differs in essential points from the conceptions of multilateralism adopted by much of the world.

First and foremost, Xi characterized the United Nations (UN) charter as containing the fundamental and universally recognized standards governing state-to-state relations, but failed to mention that the same charter reaffirm (s) its faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person. Arguing that each country is unique with its own history, culture and social system, and that none is superior to the other, Xi rejected interference in the internal affairs of other countries. The historical background of European and American colonialism and its impact on many developing countries should be kept in mind here. But in the current context, the advocacy for sovereign equality between nations and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries was aimed at avoiding criticism of China’s violations of the human and democratic rights of the people of Xinjiang, from Tibet and Hong Kong. Since criticism of these rights violations has come mainly from developed countries in the West, while many developing countries have supported China’s defense against this criticism, Xis’ remarks point to fundamentally different notions of multilateralism. Should multilateralism be based on the rights of states as sovereign equals who accept no interference in their internal affairs? Or is it more about basing ourselves on the universal human rights that people all over the world aspire to on the idea that governments, wherever they are, should be held accountable for upholding human rights. their citizens?

The emphasis on the uniqueness of each country’s system and non-interference in internal affairs also has major implications for international economic and trade relations. In his speech, Xi pleaded for respect for global trade rules, but only to the extent that these rules do not interfere with China’s economic system. The Chinese system involves state guidance and support for public and non-state enterprises, exercised not only through state laws and regulations, but also by integrating Chinese Communist Party cells into enterprises. These conditions have made it impossible for international companies to operate on an equal footing when trading or investing in China. These systemic differences between China and the West should inform current efforts to reform the world trading system based on the World Trade Organization. Instead of focusing only on changing or improving global rules, more work should be devoted to developing practical ways to ensure reciprocity between trading partners in their treatment of other businesses and even reciprocity of businesses. results of this trade for the citizens of each country. Such an approach would help address the concerns of people, especially in developed countries, of being displaced and left behind by the expansion of free trade.

Xi also advocated keeping pace instead of rejecting change, in part to reform and improve the global governance system. Indeed, much remains to be done to accurately reflect the growing economic weight of developing countries in many international organizations. In particular, the quota-based decision-making system at the International Monetary Fund needs to be reformed. After series of quota increases, China, whose economy is catching up with the US economy, still has 6.41%, far less than the US quota of 17.44%. Because of this difference, the United States has a veto over major IMF decisions, while China does. However, when the change in the international system means that China unilaterally claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea within its self-appointed nine-dash line, in violation of court decisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), this poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the region as well as to internationally recognized freedom of movement on the high seas. Therefore, China’s promotion of reform of the global governance system in international organizations as well as ‘with regard to maritime claims must be done through consultation and negotiation between the parties concerned, and not through unilateral actions based on the preponderance of its economic and military power.

At this week’s Virtual Davos, Xi essentially proposed a multilateralism with Chinese characteristics designed to ensure that international interactions are conducted in accordance with Chinese perspectives. Given the many common challenges the world faces, there is a clear need for international cooperation in multilateral frameworks. But what should be equally clear after Xis’ speech is that when the Chinese leader invokes multilateralism, he does not have in mind what many other members of the international community are doing. This chasm must be recognized and bridged.

Hung Tran is a non-resident senior researcher at the Atlantic Council, former executive director general of the Institute of International Finance and former deputy director of the International Monetary Fund.

Further reading