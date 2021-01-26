R-Day on Farmers’ Rally: Protesters Shout Slogans Against Prime Minister Modi in Mangaluru | Mangaluru News





MANGALURU: Republic Day in the coastal town witnessed pro-farmer rallies and slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Various organizations led by the Dakshina Kannada district wing of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPI (M), organized a farmers’ parade from the sub commissioners to the premises of Mini Vidhan Soudha.

Holding the tricolor, the protesters shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while demanding the abolition of the disputed agricultural laws. A tractor was also brought to symbolically represent the demonstration held in Delhi. A protest meeting took place after paying tribute to more than 150 farmers who died during the protests.

Karnataka State Secretary of Organization Rajya Raitha Sangha Ravikiran Punacha said the fight was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people, but it was a conflict between the Indians and the companies. Farm laws will negatively affect Indian crore 135 in the future. The people of the nation have lost faith in the government. An opinion was created to form a government of the people. Very soon, the country’s farmers and workers will pull this government down if the contentious farm laws are not repealed. The government is in a hurry to make businesses richer with new laws, Punacha said.

He criticized the prime minister for not reacting even when the farmers involved in the protest died. The Prime Minister has not shown any courtesy in talking about the deaths of farmers. His supporters will start avoiding him in the future, he added.

Raitha Sangha’s Secretary of State Yadava Shetty said the government made laws without consulting the country’s farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised ahead of the elections that the report of the National Farmers Commission chaired by Professor MS Swaminathan would be implemented. However, the government said in an affidavit to the Supreme Court that it could not implement the report. The government does not care about the country’s farmers, he added.

Krishibhoomi Samrakshana Samiti Secretary William DSouza, DYFI President Muneer Katipalla and leaders of various pro-farmer organizations spoke on the occasion.

Rallies by SDPI

Meanwhile, the Indian Social Democratic Party (SDPI) held the Republic Day and the Integrity of Farmers gathered at various locations in the district. A protest meeting was held at Lalbagh in the city.

Party workers organized a rally in the town of Belthangady under the leadership of unit chairman Haider Neersal. The party’s Bellare unit organized a Republic Day rally and celebrations in Bellare under the leadership of the unit president Siddiq Bellare. SDPI district secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathoor said party workers had organized a rally to support restless farmers in all the taluks in the district.

