Chinese official praises Shehbaz for Punjab Speed





ISLAMABAD:

The outgoing Chinese consul general praised National Assembly incarcerated opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, saying his contributions as Punjab’s chief minister for CPEC projects were “impressive.”

Long Dingbin, Chinese consul general stationed in Lahore in a letter dated January 25 to the president of the PML-N, called the former Punjab CM an “old friend of China” and added that he was impressed by his dedication to CPEC projects.

“You carried out the projects of CPEC, which not only created the impressive ‘Punjab Speed’, but embodied the deep bilateral friendship,” he wrote in a farewell letter.

The consul general said the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz will always remain a “great friend” of China, whether “in power or as an opposition party.”

“I am sure that as head of the National Assembly, you [Shehbaz] will continue to work as always to promote the friendship of our two parties, our two nations and our two peoples, ”added the Chinese official.

The Chinese Consul General concluded his letter wishing Shehbaz good health and success.

PML-N spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb called the letter from the Chinese consul general to Shahbaz as pride for Pakistan.

“A great friend like China is also a testament to the transparency, honesty, integrity and hard work of Shahbaz Sharif while he was chief minister,” she noted.

The spokesperson said friendly countries praised Shehbaz’s integrity and honesty at a time when the country’s assets and planes are being confiscated and the ruling PTI has made it a laughing stock.

“This letter explains the reason why Shahbaz Sharif is in prison. Why are they [opposition leaders] to be arrested?

Marryum said: “Incompetent and dishonest” Prime Minister Imran Khan fears he cannot compete with “Punjab Speed”, which is why he wanted Shehbaz to remain in detention.

“This is the difference between Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and the bogus rulers of today’s thieves,” she said, adding that the letter was a slap in the face of all the elements that made baseless, false and politically motivated case against the president of the PML-N.

