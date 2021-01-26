Politics
Indonesia’s COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million | Voice of America
Indonesia surpassed one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when Indonesia’s health ministry reported 13,094 new infections. Meanwhile, deaths are approaching 29,000 in the world’s fourth most populous country.
These figures come as the country is closing in on its intensive care unit capacity. Data from the ministry shows that the capacity of hospitals nationwide is currently 70%, although some areas have been hit harder. In parts of Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, such as West Java, East Java and Yogyakarta, occupancy rates are 95%.
It is time for us to mourn so many of our deceased siblings, including over 600 healthcare workers, as they faced (the) pandemic, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Tuesday in a statement. televised speech.
Two weeks ago, President Joko Widodo announced a nationwide campaign to vaccinate at least two-thirds of the 270 million Indonesians. Widodo himself has already received the first injection of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
In a country of more than 17,000 islands and limited infrastructure, Indonesian officials are working tirelessly to deliver the first doses on time.
With the increase in cases, many local governments, especially in the islands of Bali and Java, have imposed new quarantine measures, while the Wododo administration has urged Indonesians to follow health guidelines and work together.
The figure of one million gives an indication that all Indonesians must work with the government to tackle the pandemic even harder, the health minister said.
