Amarinder Singh appeals to PM Modi to accept farmers’ demands

Amarinder Singh appealed to PM Modi to respond to the demands of restless farmers. (FILE)

Patiala:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept farmers’ demands, saying the new farm laws were “completely wrong”.

Mr Singh said elderly farmers were sitting at Delhi’s borders not for themselves but for their children and future generations.

“The agricultural laws are completely wrong because they are against federalism since agriculture is a state subject under Annex 7 of the Constitution,” said Mr. Singh, who flew the national flag in Patiala in Raja Bhalindra Singh sports complex.

He called on Prime Minister Modi to respond to demands from restless farmers, who have been sitting at Delhi’s borders for two months. He hoped the farmers’ tractor parade went as smoothly as their turmoil has been so far.

“Be at peace and the country is with you,” Singh said, saying his heart was with the farmers amid the Republic Day celebrations.

He said 122 UK MPs spoke out in favor of farmers and other countries also supported the protests because farmers have always been peaceful.

The chief minister alleged that the Center deliberately excluded the Punjab from the very powerful committee initially, as they knew voices of protest would rise from here, adding that “those voices will continue to rise” until that the interests of farmers are guaranteed. .

The Punjab was only included in the committee after having personally written to the Center on the issue, Singh said, adding that neither he nor his government has ever been questioned or consulted on “black” farm laws.

The chief minister lamented that he never thought he would see a day when the farmers of the Punjab, who made the nation self-sufficient in food by ushering in the green revolution, would be forgotten in this way.

At one point, farmers in Punjab contributed 50 percent to the food basket and even now contribute 40 percent of total food grains, he said, adding that “we can never forget what they are doing. have done for our country “.

With production now also carried out in the Ganga, Narmada and Kaveri basins, Punjab farmers have been sidelined, he said, adding: “God forbid, a day will come when Punjab will again be needed by the nation. “

Not once has Congress, which has since supplied the MSP, indicated that it would one day be withdrawn or talked about the liquidation of the Food Corporation of India, he said, noting that with the system of Public distribution dependent on public procurement, the poor will also suffer if new agricultural laws are not repealed.

Noting that 20% of the country’s military included Punjabis, the chief minister accused the NDA government of not caring about the families of state soldiers.

Punjab soldiers are posted on all fronts, protecting the borders, Singh said, adding that the nation must be prepared to face the multiple threats posed by the collective might of China and Pakistan.

Despite the Punjab’s drastic downsizing in partition and then reorganizing the state, it has always represented the nation and will continue to do so, he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked everyone, especially healthcare and frontline workers who have helped the state tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and played a critical role in managing the lockdown in a transparent manner. without inconvenience to the population.

(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)