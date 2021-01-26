The blunt force of mobilization campaigns in China

The writer, assistant professor of Asian studies at Georgetown University, is the author of ‘Mobilizing for Development’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last month declared a remarkable victory, stating that “absolute and comprehensive regional poverty has been eradicated” in the country. His speech marked the conclusion of an eight-year campaign to eradicate abject poverty by raising each person’s annual income to over 4,000 RMB ($ 618) in time for the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary in July.

This step did not come easily. In 2012, there were 99m poor people in China. The government spent about 1.5 tn renminbi lifting them up and sending them 2.9 m official to the poorest villages to implement relief plans.

Last March, as the pandemic threatened to derail the campaign, Xi reiterated his “solemn promise“That poverty would be gone by December. The authorities rushed to meet the deadline, providing new housing, subsidies and employment assistance to households. the last of 832 counties targeted were declared poverty free in November. In contrast, the World Bank estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed more than 100m of people around the world in extreme poverty last year.

But Mr. Xi’s milestone is not about economic growth that lifts all boats or an authoritarian government simply declaring poverty is gone. It reflects China’s status as a campaign state, or a mobilizing regime, whose leaders have long relied on the extraordinary deployment of resources and people to achieve key goals.

However, local poverty reduction plans have shifted over time from improving basic livelihoods to driving urbanization through resettlement. The idea that consumption, not exports, drives China’s future growth became mainstream after the global recession of 2008-2009. Once poverty was conquered, the thought was gone, a new middle class would arise.

But for tens of millions of families, reducing poverty has meant abandoning their homes, farmlands, and village communities, and settling in mass housing complexes on the outskirts of unknown cities. Many have assumed debt to buy subsidized housing. It is unlikely, given the slowdown in the Chinese economy, that the proliferation of “peasant apartments” on the urban periphery has been accompanied by sufficient non-farm employment. The result may be concentrated poverty, as previous inequalities recur.

Poor households are not the only ones affected. Authorities in Shandong Province razed villages and moved farmers to skyscrapers in the name of “rural revitalization.” Xi started using the term in 2017, signaling the next step.

The appeal of campaigns, over regular policy making, is that by demanding quick and clear results, they can overcome bureaucracy and demonstrate state power. By galvanizing the country’s resources, they can bring about more significant changes than market forces or politics as usual.

Campaigns also differ tactically, with key officials setting difficult goals, dispatching task forces, holding activists accountable, stepping up propaganda and exerting pressure to crush entrenched behaviors.

But by inducing competition among implementers, campaigns can generate excesses. The party understands this risk but has also learned that not all campaigns are like Mao Zedong’s disastrous Great Leap Forward or the Cultural Revolution. They are essential to the effectiveness of the diet, even if they sometimes go haywire.

Reform campaigns since 1978 have not been as destabilizing as their Maoist predecessors, but have at times led to violence and abuse. Examples include the one-child policy forced sterilizations, the persecution of Falun Gong adherents, and the continued expulsions of migrants from gentrified towns.

More recently, the destructive over-reach is evident in the harsh repression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, where the government claims to be waging a campaign against terrorism. The successful battle against the coronavirus has also involved a variety of drastic measures, such as seal people in their homes to stop the infection.

The mixed results of these campaigns have not stopped Chinese leaders from adopting them. Although the Communist Party today avoids the word “campaign” (yundong), because of its Maoist connotations, mass mobilization remains fundamental to the regime’s operations.

By continuing its campaign against poverty, China remains on track to become a “moderately prosperous society” by the middle of this year. But integrating this manufactured middle class into the rest of the economy will be a feat of another magnitude.