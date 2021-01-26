‘We’ll learn lessons,’ Johnson promised, far too late in the day for many | Coronavirus

You must deliver it to Priti Patel.

Either she is completely shameless or she is totally ignorant. Although the possibility that there is both should not be ruled out. Most of us vividly remember the Home Secretary who caused problems for Boris Johnson a few weeks ago by saying that she called for tighter border controls last March to control the pandemic of coronavirus.

But dragged through parliament to answer an urgent question about whether the government plans to introduce new measures, such as a 10-day hotel quarantine for all or even some of those arriving in the country by plane, Patels became totally empty.

Priti Vacant could not recall ever taking a stand against his cabinet colleagues on border controls because the government had made exactly the right calls at the right time throughout the crisis. It must be a mystery to her that the UK now has the highest Covid death rate in the world. Then again, it is possible that no one had time to tell him. In Priti World, it was clear that the UK government had acted with the utmost clarity in being clear with the UK public about the comprehensive measures it was clearly taking.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds looked somewhat baffled as he made a list of actions the government had taken that had been too little, too late, and he hadn’t little joy in questioning any plans she might have to implement. quarantine requirements for arrivals. Everything would be clear when everything was clear. It was far too early, Patel said, to speculate on plans to use the hotels despite the fact that most ministers hadn’t done much else in the past few days, but she was clear that Parliament would be the first to know what was going on unless the news happened. first be disclosed to a journalist.

Other MPs have received similar setbacks. SNPs Joanna Cherry was simply ignored when she asked why Patel hadn’t quit last year if she had felt so deeply committed to border controls, as were Labors Kevin Brennan and Charlotte Nichols.

Everything in the governments’ response had been clearly calculated. Asylum seekers had been deported to prevent them from contracting coronavirus in detention centers and the long lines at Heathrow airport the previous weekend were a sign that border forces were vetting details of each one. By the end of the session, no one was told whether the government had a plan or not. Overall, no.

There was much the same lack of detail on the next urgent question, on when the schools would reopen. But for once, it had nothing to do with Gavin Williamson’s pointlessness as the Education Secretary left his junior minister, Nick Gibb, to do the job of letting everyone know he didn’t know what was going on. It wasn’t a bad decision, as Gibb is much more knowledgeable than Gav and if he doesn’t know it, no one else certainly knows.

Some schools could open mid-term, Gibb said, some could open at Easter, and others could open on another date not yet specified. It was possible that some schools could open by region rather than as a national body, but it all remained basically a mystery.

Although Gibb rather muddied the waters by saying that the reason the schools were closed had nothing to do with how dangerous they were. The element of security only became a factor when schools had students and staff to increase the chances of community transmission. It must have taken some skill to say that with a straight face, although Gibb doesn’t look like a man prone to a lot of laughs. That’s what working with Williamson can do to you, I guess.

For Johnson, however, there was no hiding place as he attended the Downing Street press conference on the day the UK total death toll exceeded 100,000. Normally, on these occasions, he tries to do the weird gag or turns to the immunization schedule for signs of optimism, but this time he’s just played straight. For a few minutes, at least, it seemed that the enormity of his many failures had finally reached him. The narcissistic charlatan had been temporarily exposed.

Time and time again, Johnson has been asked what was wrong. How could the government manage the pandemic so badly? I take full responsibility, he said abjectly. We did all we could. Really? Who was the Prime Minister who once said that a death toll of 20,000 would be a good result? Who had promised that the crisis would be over first by summer and then by Christmas? Who had presided over the chaos of test and trace? Who had, time and again, ignored the scientific evidence because he couldn’t face his angry backbenchers or ignore his desire to be loved? What delays in the country’s lockdown have directly contributed to tens of thousands of deaths?

We will learn lessons, Boris promised. Although far too late in the day for many. It was too much to ask of the Prime Minister to show true humility and remorse, but it was the afternoon when the King of the World was temporarily humiliated. Normally, his denial and self-obsession are so great that he is immune to the suffering of others. But even he couldn’t ignore it. It was a moment of real sadness. For him as well as for the bereaved.