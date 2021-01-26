Anna Sorokin has some prison tips for Donald Trump





False heiress Anna Sorokin, who infamously scammed elite New York City circles under the pseudonym Anna Delvey, likes to think she knows a thing or two about prison. After all, she spent several years behind bars, including some time on Rikers Island. Today, Sorokin, who sees herself as a “model prisoner,” passes on her unsolicited prison wisdom to a potential future inmate, former President Donald Trump.

As the recent ex-president faces multiple court cases the day after his mandate, Sorokin considers it almost “inevitable” that Trump will find himself “in pre-trial detention and sent to Rikers Island”, putting his chances found behind bars at about 87%. , although she declined to reveal the calculations by which she arrived at this number. With these predictions of Trump’s fate in mind, Sorokin took the initiative to write an open letter to the former president, conveying his expert advice for a successful prison sentence in a lengthy epistle posted on his site. Web.

“They say I’m kind of killing him by being a model prisoner,” Sorokin boasts in the letter, titled “Rikers Island 101 for Donald Trump”. The designer-turned-model prisoner, for her part, agrees. “I think I handled it wonderfully. Not only did I survive, but I was thriving, ”writes Sorokin of his time with Rikers. “And if I can do it, then most likely you can,” she wrote Trump. Sorokin goes on to offer Trump a plethora of insider tips and recommendations in what is arguably a serious contender for one of the greatest satirical works of the Trump era. Here are some of Sorokin’s top prison tips.

1. The Suicide watch is not a good look

“First and foremost: Get out of suicide watch / mental observation as soon as you can, it’s neither a good look, nor something you want to remember,” Sorokin advises. to the former president. “First impressions count, and rolling around this prison smelling of despair and self-pity is certainly not a way to start your journey.”

2. Getting arrested is boring!

If you’ve ever considered doing something illegal because getting arrested seems awkward, Sorokin can confirm that the purge time is indeed quite boring.

“Getting arrested can at first glance seem extremely embarrassing,” writes the false heiress. “And I’m not going to embellish anything. I was very annoyed, I mean really disappointed to the point of no return when it happened, can’t they see that I’m busy? That I have things to do, places to go? In fact, the grifter suggests that there is “no more crass way to cut someone’s plans than to stop them”, even though she assumes she is being told “You are the father.” could approach it.

Either way, Sorokin advises making the most of things: “See it as I did as a thrilling adventure on an exotic and distant island. Rikers is just the number one stop and you won’t be stuck here for too long. Therefore, while you are here, try to explore as much as possible and see the whole complex, which will soon be turned into a museum. Think of it as a VIP taste, like at Art Basel. ”

3. Use bad food as a chance to work on your beach body

“Whatever you choose, the food is tough. If possible, get away completely, ”advises Sorokin. She recommends a few “edible” options, including salads, beans, fruit and veg (without the skin), and gluten-free Cheerios, but “everything else, just no”.

The largely inedible nature of most foods in prison, however, makes prison a great opportunity to work on new fitness goals, according to Sorokin. “Being in jail is a good time to detox from ubiquitous things like sugar, alcohol, dairy, fried and processed foods,” she writes. “Cleanse, lose weight, go vegetarian.”

4. Volunteering is a scam

“If someone asks you if you want to volunteer, the answer is absolutely no! Stay away from any type of after-school programs, group activities or other commitments, trust me, so it’s not worth it, ”writes Sorokin.

“The same goes for getting a job,” she adds. “Considering the time and effort involved, its entertainment value tends to be relatively low. The math just doesn’t match and my verdict here: pass.

5. Read a book

“This enforced break is a good opportunity to revisit previously intimidating classics such as War and Peace, Moby Dick and Crime and Punishment,” writes Sorokin, who also recommends viewing prison as a “writing retreat.”

“Cut out all the potential distractions and write something of your own, the possibilities are endless!” adds the inmate, urging Trump, whom she hails as “one of the most underrated comedians of our time,” to “host a comedy workshop in prison or engage in a humorous weekly column for” Rikers News from the Inside ”.”

It remains to be seen whether Sorokin’s predictions regarding Trump’s “inevitable” fate behind bars will prove to be correct, but in the meantime the former president has plenty of advice to heed.

