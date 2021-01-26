Emmanuel Macron is waging war at home and abroad

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that France would offer “neither repentance nor apology” for the colonization of Algeria or the eight-year war it waged against Algerian independence in during which perhaps a million people died.

This decision is no doubt partly motivated by Macron’s candidacy for re-election in 2022. He will run against strong opposition from his right, Marine Le Pen of the Fascist National Rally and conservative Republicans.

But there is more involved. Macron is leading an increasingly aggressive and militarized campaign of repression both inside and outside France.

He’s so defensive about these policies that when Mehreen Khan wrote a critical piece in November, Macron forced the Financial Times newspaper to withdraw it and publish his response.

But even the Financial Times drew the line for a new “global security law” that his government passed in the French parliament a few weeks later. An editorial denounced “Macron’s illiberal plan to protect the French police” by making it a crime to publicly identify police officers.

This follows several years of violent police attacks against demonstrations by Gilets Jaunes (yellow vests), trade unionists, anti-racist activists and students. Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated against the new law on November 28.

One of its more sinister aspects is the encouragement it gives to greater domestic use of surveillance technologies such as drones, CCTV and facial recognition.

In an important article, the French Marxist Claude Serfati writes: “The population living on French territory and in particular in the inner city suburbs now find themselves confronted with a disturbing alliance between a highly experienced repressive bureaucratic apparatus and surveillance technologies. perfected.

But Serfati argues that these policies must be seen in the context of the larger strategy of French imperialism.

Françafrique

Incapable of competing effectively in civilian industries with German or East Asian companies, French capitalism tended for many decades to specialize in armaments and aerospace. This was accompanied by the projection of military power abroad, especially in the so-called “Françafrique”, the president of the informal empire Charles de Gaulle and his adviser Jacques Foccart imposed on the former African colonies of France. .

According to Serfati, successive French governments have doubled down on this strategy. This left Germany economically dominant in the European Union and, with Brexit, France its greatest military power.

The spread of Islamist radicalism has been used to justify further military interventions, especially in Mali.

When Macron became president in 2017, he proclaimed the end of Françafrique. But today, there are still 5,100 French soldiers in ten bases scattered across West and Central Africa. In his letter to the Financial Times, Macron boasts: “The French army is showing exemplary courage in the Sahel and its action against terrorist groups benefits all of Europe.”

He goes on to say that “there is fertile ground for terrorists in France”. Macron and his government have, in fact, called France’s Muslim population an internal enemy.

But they are also targeting those who protest economic policies that force workers to bear the costs of the pandemic. The Minister of National Education linked the two, denouncing “the Islamo-left”.

Serfati warns that the same soldiers used in neocolonial interventions in Africa are increasingly deployed to control the French population.

Macron used the Defense Council to coordinate the government’s response to the pandemic. He also sought to project French power in the Mediterranean, notably by supporting the alliance of Greece, southern Cyprus and Israel against Turkey.

But Macron runs the risk of being overwhelmed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish intervention in Libya tipped the scales in favor of the UN-backed government in Tripoli, which France was trying to overthrow. And Turkey is increasingly active in the rest of Africa, more than tripling the number of embassies and offering trade and aid. Macron’s pursuit of imperial greatness faces internal resistance and external competition.