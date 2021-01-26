Months-long standoff between Indian farmers and government turns deadly





Protesting farmers are seen amid tear gas smoke fired by police in an attempt to stop them from marching to the capital during Indian Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan.26, 2021. Altaf Qadri / AP

New Delhi – A a deadlock of several months between Indian farmers and his government on Tuesday led to new clashes between police and protesters in the capital Delhi. At least one farmer has died and dozens of people have been injured in the clashes, and some police officers have also been injured, officials said. Large-scale clashes have been the worst violence in weeks amid what has become one of the longest union standoffs in Indian history – and one of the biggest challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Farmers have planned massive rallies on Tuesday to coincide with the Indian Republic Day, a national holiday that always involves a huge military parade in central Delhi. Farmers – mainly from the states of Punjab and Haryana, known as India’s ‘rice bowl’ – began demonstrating in mid-November, marching to Delhi and setting up makeshift camps at the borders. from the capital. Since then, they have held their own, occasionally organizing large tractor-driven marches in the capital. They are calling on Modi’s government to repeal three agricultural laws implemented in September aimed at deregulating the country’s agricultural sector. Farmers say the laws will help big businesses but destroy the livelihoods of small farmers, who are the backbone of the agricultural sector, which accounts for nearly 15% of India’s $ 2.9 trillion economy. Protesting farmers drive a tractor into a truck that was being used as a barricade by police as they make their way to the capital, crossing police lines, during Indian Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on the 26th. January 2021. Altaf Qadri / AP

In December, farmers received broad support for a one-day shutdown across India that blocked highways and railroads and briefly stifled the flow of commodities in the country. “We will not stop” Police had allowed farmers to hold a tractor rally on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday – far from the city center where the Republic Day celebrations were taking place. But several groups of protesters deviated from the designated route and headed for central Delhi, where the celebrations and parades were still underway. Farmers began to pass through barricades at border entry points and one group managed to enter New Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, hoisting their own flags in addition to the Indian national flag. Sikh farmers wave a Sikh religious flag as they arrive at the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India on January 26, 2021. Dinesh Joshi / AP

Police used tear gas and charged protesting farmers with canes as hundreds of tractors poured into the capital. The government sent additional paramilitary forces in riot gear as clashes escalated in the afternoon. “We want to send a clear message to the government: we will not stop, you have to take back the laws,” said an angry protester at Fort Rouge. It took police and paramilitary forces several hours to clean up the 17th century monument. Phone and internet services in parts of Delhi were cut late in the day and a few metro stations in the capital were closed as the government sought to prevent protesters from coordinating. Suffering farmers of India Several rounds of talks between farmers’ leaders and Modi’s government in recent months have failed to resolve the stalemate. Last month, the government offered to suspend farm laws, but farmers insisted that the measures be overturned.

India accuses farmers of polluting dangerous air … 02:02 India’s agricultural sector has suffered in recent years due to outdated laws, droughts and floods brought on by climate change, and even locusts destroying thousands of acres of crops. Circumstances have driven thousands of farmers in debt to suicide. More than 10,000 Indian farmers died by suicide in 2019 alone, government says The data.

