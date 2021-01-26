Jokowi claims control of Covid-19 pandemic, observer: does not correspond to reality





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government, through President Joko Widodo, has said Indonesia can control the pandemic well. But unfortunately, these claims are seen as inconsistent with the reality of the current pandemic situation in Indonesia. The disaster sociology expert from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Sulfikar Amir said that Jokowi limited only to political statements aimed at avoiding public criticism. “Declaration Pak Jokowi is no longer a person declaration political goals self defense and avoid public criticism. Sadly, declaration does not correspond to the reality of the pandemic, ”said Sulfikar when contacted Kompas.com, Tuesday (1/26/2021). Also read: Jokowi’s claim to be able to control pandemic assessed as covering up government stuttering Sulfikar then explained the different realities of the pandemic that had occurred, from the number of Covid-19 cases which reached one million per day to exhausted health workers. In addition, he saw that the existing reality increasingly shows the mismanagement of the pandemic in Indonesia. According to him, this also indicates the failure of the management of the pandemic in Indonesia. “Hospitals have collapsed, graves are full, and so on. These are indications that Indonesia has failed to deal with the pandemic. If that alone is seen as a success, how bad can it be. be bad for saying we failed? ” he said. Sulfikar believes that right now Indonesia is experiencing a problem, namely the government’s pattern of denial which is getting worse every day. Also read: Covid-19 case passes the million, Minister of Health: People and government must work together to beat pandemic Ironically, this denial was shown by the head of state, namely President Joko Widodo.

