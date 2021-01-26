In the wake of President Biden’s inauguration, international leaders provide roadmap for future of China-U.S. Relations

HONG KONG, January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –At a pivotal moment China-U.S. Relations, in the midst of COVID-19, and a few days after the inauguration of the president Joe biden, United States and China face profound changes in their relations and must work to restore stability in the world community of which these nations are two of its most important members, the panelists agreed during a session held today at the forum “Relations United States-China: The Way Forward “organized by the China-US Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE).

Over 40 past and current major players and influencers in China-US relations, including the former Prime Minister of Japan Yasuo Fukuda, President of the CCIEE and former Deputy Prime Minister of the PRC Zeng Peiyan, former Prime Minister of Italy and former President of the European Commission Romano Prodi, former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos gutierrez, CPPCC Vice-President Tung Chee-hwa, current government officials, business leaders and renowned academics from United States, China, and other Asia Pacific countries have come together virtually in an attempt to address the current challenges facing bilateral relations. The discussion focused on how China and the United States should forge ahead in light of the new US administration and take the opportunity to identify areas of cooperation between the two countries to address global challenges such as climate change, environment, food security, cybersecurity and COVID-19.

In an opening message to the forum, Carrie Lam, The Director General of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stressed that, “with the new 46th President of the United States, we hope that the bilateral relations between the two main economies of the world will start to improve, giving the impetus to global recovery “. Ms. Lam added that President Xi Jinping and President Joe biden echoed their commitment to international cooperation on important issues ahead, especially in global efforts to end the pandemic.

Adding to the optimism and hope for progress in trade and political negotiations between the United States and China, President of the CCIEE Zeng peiyan said that in order to seek win-win cooperation, China and the United States must first rebuild mutual trust by re-igniting and improving the mechanisms for multi-level engagement and ultimately using this dialogue as a fundamental channel to address issues and challenges in order to play a leading role in relationship management. He also stressed that the two countries must “reshape and relaunch economic and trade relations, which have always been the ballast and stabilizer of the global relationship”.

In addition, global governance will be essential in an era of heightened risk. Speakers underscored their optimism for a new US president, but also spoke candidly about the challenges that will remain on both sides due to the two countries’ innate political frameworks. “I don’t think there will be a major change between China and American relations despite the new administration. However, there will be more dialogue, ”said Romano Prodi, former Prime Minister of Italy and former president of the European Commission. “Tensions in the United States and competition with China are prevalent among Republicans and Democrats. Thus, it will be necessary to have a more in-depth dialogue and exchange of views. “

Former Prime Minister of Japan Yasuo Fukudaemphasized that less division and instability is something all nations seek given the risks and issues that need to be addressed immediately, which cannot be United States and its global leadership, particularly in international trade and finance. However, he notes that “the United States must contain the biggest COVID-19 problem first, before it can help the rest of the world.”

Highlighting the harmful effects of full Sino-American decoupling, former US secretary of commerce Carlos gutierrez strongly believes that this bilateral relationship should not be based solely on transactions, but rather one that encourages a more strategic partnership, which expands areas of collaboration while eliminating areas of friction. “When you call someone an enemy, they become your enemy. [U.S.] are not an enemy of China, and I don’t think so China is an enemy of us. Words matter. “Former US Trade Representative Carla Hills echoes this same sentiment by predicting that there will be significant changes in the way the United States handles its international relations. In his eyes, “the tone with which we deal with all international governments, including China, will be more diplomatic. ”

In today’s closing remarks, Tung Chee-hwa, founder and chairman of CUSEF, referred to President Xi Jinping and President Biden to share their mutual goals to address global challenges, including tackling climate change and COVID-19. He stressed that the world needs the assurance that all nations will abide by the same rules-based system and that China will strive to protect the rules-based system and maintain global harmony. Turning to areas of cooperation, Mr. Tung explained, “President Biden said his four priorities were pandemic, economy, climate change and racial injustice. There is no doubt that the two countries can work. together at least in the top three. Priorities. “According to him,” It’s time to turn the page on the negatives of recent years and start working together again. ”

The second day of the forum will host panels on the future of trade and the economy in the context of US-China relations. Keynote speakers will include: Michael spence, Nobel Laureate in Economics and Philip H. Knight Emeritus Professor of Management at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University; Zhang Xiaoqiang, Executive Vice-President and Director General of the CCIEE; Stephen roach, Senior Fellow at the Jackson Institute of Global Affairs and Senior Lecturer at Yale; Bi Jingquan, Executive Vice-President of the CCIEE and Vice-President of the Economic Affairs Commission or of the 13e National Committee of the CPPCC; plus a host of well-known speakers from the United States and China. The third day will cover technology and global challenges, as well as people-to-people exchanges, with keynote speakers including Steven chu, Nobel laureate in physics and former US secretary of energy; Xie Zhenhua, Special Advisor for Climate Change Affairs of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China; Stephen Orlins, President of NCUSCR; and Wang chao, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Foreign Affairs Institute; also followed by panels of other distinguished speakers.

