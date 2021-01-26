Nurses condemn Boris Johnson after misstatement at COVID press conference





Boris Johnson has been condemned by a nurses union after making an ‘inaccurate’ claim that nurses received a 12.8% pay rise over three years. (Justin Tallis / PA Images via Getty Images) Boris Johnson was condemned by a major nurses union after falsely claiming nurses received a 12.8% pay rise over three years. At the Downing Street Tuesday press conference, the Prime Minister refused to give NHS staff in England a financial bonus as a back-up, after health and social services staff in Scotland received payment from 500. Instead, Johnson said: We are doing everything we can to support our wonderful NHS staff and indeed have had a three year total compensation for nurses which I think was 12.8% and we will continue to invest record amounts in the NHS . The Royal College of Nursing, however, condemned his claim on Tuesday evening. In a statement echoing the same criticism of the Prime Minister earlier this month when he also said there had been a 12.8% salary increase, CEO and Secretary General Dame Donna Kinnair , urged Johnson to be specific when reviewing nurses’ compensation. She said her claims are demoralizing for nurses working a brutal shift during the coronavirus pandemic. Far from getting a pay rise, the most experienced and senior nurses, who make up almost half of the profession, saw the value of their salaries drop by 15.3% at current prices between 2010 and the last year. RNs at the top of bracket 5 had a salary of 30,615 last year, which would have been over 5,000 more if it had kept pace with inflation (RPI) to reach 36,160. This is a real gap of 15.3%. Johnson made the comments alongside NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens. Sir Simon has also declined to support calls for a bonus for frontline healthcare professionals. Instead, he said NHS staff wanted three things. First of all, being able to hope for some sort of respite after a year of incredibly demanding and continuous pressure. Second, to know that there are reinforcements underway, that staffing pressures in the health service will be taken seriously in the years to come. And third, tackle the pressures in the here and now that are essentially about reducing the number of new patients who present day after day to critically ill coronavirus A&E. The story continues It came after a dark-faced Johnson said he was deeply sorry after the UK coronavirus death toll topped 100,000. We have done everything we can, Johnson said at the Downing Street briefing. On this day I must repeat that I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as Prime Minister, I take full responsibility for everything the government has done. Watch: Boris Johnsons speech after UK surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths

