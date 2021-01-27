Politics
Chinas Xi threatened by massive growth in Christianity: Doors Open: World: Christianity Daily
Current Chinese President Xi Jinping is threatened by the rapid rise of the Christian community in China and may be forced to “share” his power with it if it continues to grow.
Dr Ron Boyd-MacMillan, director of strategic research at Christian charity Open Doors, said the Prime Minister of China is extremely distressed by the growth of the Christian Church in their country with a current population about 97 million people, according to the Express.
Xi Jinping has long been known to impose tough measures against the faith and has increased the number of watches during the coronavirus outbreak. Despite its strict measures, Christianity has always flourished in the country.
Dr Boyd-MacMillan spoke with Express UK and claimed that the size of the Christian Church in China is growing rapidly and is expected to reach around 300 million people by 2030. With this number of people, they will be able to challenge Xi’s government.
“We believe the evidence as to why the Chinese Church is so targeted is that leaders fear the size of the Church and the growth of the Church.
“And if it’s growing, at the rate it’s been doing, since 1980 and it’s about 7-8% a year, then you’re looking at a group of people that will be 300 million people, almost by 2030.
“And, you know, the Chinese leadership, they’re really doing long-term planning, I mean their economic plan is until 2049, so that bothers them.
“Because I think if the Church continues to grow like this, then they will have to share power.” Said Dr Boyd MacMillan.
The Chinese Communist Party has established a policy of “Chinafication” so that they can merge the church into the cultural identity of China.
The Chinafication campaign not only targeted Islam, Protestantism, and Christianity, but also other religions with its diverse and varied streams of religious Taoism and indigenous Buddhism.
It is also believed that over a million Uyghur Muslims were sent to re-education camps in the state by Xi Jinping’s rule.
The Communist Party was able to step up its surveillance campaign in the state, with citizens handing over their personal information due to the COVID outbreak.
The Chinese government is also accused by the United States and the United Kingdom of violating human rights. Separate reports from the United States and the United Kingdom both indicate that China is engaged in genocide against the Uyghurs.
Dominic Raab, British Foreign Secretary, expressed concern over new Hong Kong legislation which was followed by China’s publication of a mass arrest of activists and politicians in Hong Kong.
“The mass arrest of politicians and activists in Hong Kong is a serious attack on Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms as protected by the Joint Declaration.
These arrests demonstrate that authorities in Hong Kong and China have deliberately misled the world about the true purpose of the National Security Law, which is used to crush dissent and opposing political views.
The UK will not turn its back on the people of Hong Kong and will continue to provide overseas British citizens with the right to live and work in the UK, ”Raab said.
