Broadcasters under pressure to be on the same page as ruling party | Voice of America

WASHINGTON – Olay TV started broadcasting at the end of last year with the ambition to become a national mainstream news channel in a polarized media environment in Turkey. But the channel only lasted 26 days before shutting down under what its editor called government pressure.

The station was created as part of a partnership between Cavit Caglar, who had an existing license for a local broadcasting company, and Huseyin Koksal, a businessman with the capital to invest, said a journalist familiar with the configuration to VOA.

Less than a month after the broadcasts began, Caglar, a former minister and businessman, withdrew from the deal, say in a statementhe was disturbed by the fact that the editorial line of the channels was too close to the pro-Kurdish opposition Popular Democratic Party (HDP).

The station’s former editor, however, alleged government officials advised Caglar to make changes. When Suleyman Sarilar announced on air in December that the broadcasts would cease, he indicated that Caglar was under intense pressure from the government to change his editorial stance by replacing broadcasters and journalists with pro-government journalists.

VOA could not find Caglar’s contact details, but in an interview with Turkish daily Haberturk, he denied government pressure and said the decision to step down was up to him.

Olay TV began broadcasting with the hope of adding plurality to the Turkish media scene and a plan to cover all major parties without bias.

Turkey’s leaders have virtually wiped out independent or opposition media by shutting down the media, mounting legal proceedings, making arrests or replacing directors.



Human Rights Watch Turkey director Emma Sinclair-Webb, center, speaks with the press December 18, 2020 in Istanbul after a hearing in the trial of jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala on charges related to a coup Failed state in 2016.

TV or radio stations that critically report on the government face fines and penalties from the Supreme Independent Radio and Television Council (RTUK), the media regulator Human Rights Watch, and Turkey remains one of the main jailers of journalists. The country’s crackdown on free speech widely criticized by rights groups and analysts, the country ranking 154th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

RTUK, which licenses and oversees broadcasters, did not respond to VOA requests for comment.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this month Turkey will never give up press freedom and his government has denied cracking down on the media, claiming it was trying to combat terrorist propaganda. But the country’s anti-terrorism laws that are often used to jail journalists are seen by rights groups and analysts as a broad way for authorities to crack down on dissent.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, speaks during an interview with private TV channels A Haber and ATV, in Istanbul, December 15, 2019.

Relaunch of the station

Caglar, the main shareholder of Olay TV, founded the station in 1994 as a local broadcaster in the northwestern province of Bursa. It operated until November 2019, when it closed due to economic difficulties.

Last September, Caglar announced he would be relaunching the station, but this time it would be based in Istanbul and broadcast nationwide.

Almost immediately, the station was forced to defend itself against allegations that Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul from the main opposition Republican People’s Party, was a shareholder. Both Imamoglu and Caglar have denied the allegations.



Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu speaks after receiving the German-Turkish Friendship Award ‘Kybele 2019’ in Berlin, November 8, 2019.

According to Sarilar, one of the main problems for Olay TV was the difficulty in finding someone like Koksal who has the capital to invest and who also has access to a broadcast license from RTUK.

There are two important things here. The first is a broadcast license and the second is financial capital to provide technical infrastructure, Sarilar told VOA.

Sarilar said that Caglar and Koksal came to an agreement: Koksal would provide the logistical infrastructure, such as building, technical equipment and personnel, and the station would broadcast under the Caglars license. The plan was to move Caglars’ shares to Koksal after the channel began broadcasting, Sarilar said.

But allegations quickly surfaced that the government was not happy with its coverage and that the station was giving too much time to opposition HDP.

The HDP is often accused by the government of having links with the armed group PKK, an allegation that the HDP denies. the The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Ankara and Washington.

Broadcast license

The partnership with Olay TV meant the station didn’t need to apply for a new license to set up. Some media analysts accused Turkish regulator RTUK of bias when reviewing the candidates.

In theory, an independent point of sale that meets RTUK requirements and files the appropriate documentation should be licensed. Generally, applicants provide details of their administrative structure, type of broadcast and financial capacity to manage a station.

Some media observers, however, say RTUK fails to respect impartiality and independence due to political interference.

The nine members of RTUK are appointed by political parties in proportion to their representation in parliament. Currently, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its political ally, the Nationalist Movement Party, hold the majority.

Any government in power in Turkey can control RTUK because its composition is problematic, Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkey’s senior researcher with Human Rights Watch, based in New York, told VOA.

Since RTUK members reflect the power structure in government, there is a high likelihood of bias against independent TV stations that could be considered pro-opposition, and this prevents these media from obtaining the license. said Faruk Bildirici, a former RTUK member a media ombudsperson.

During a video conference in May, RTUK Chairman Ebubekir Sahin, an AKP candidate, said no one, including Chairman Erdogan, had given RTUK instructions for any of his decisions. .

Sahin said, however, that he would consider [Erdogans] instructions and suggestions as orders.

Bildirici said the pro-government media appear to have an easier path to obtaining a license as the independent media struggle to overcome RTUK’s arbitrary bureaucratic hurdles.

To get around these obstacles, some independent media investors are buying local TV channels that already have frequencies from the national satellite operator TURKSAT and a broadcast license from RTUK.

[Investors] can keep the previous owner on paper, but they are changing newsrooms, Bildirici said.

The workaround does not always guarantee quick access to a license.

In February, the daily Sozcu, which criticized the government, bought Sivas SRT, a channel which broadcasts via the TURKSAT satellite. The point of sale then approached RTUK to change the channel logo and launch its own television channel, Sozcu TV.

Eleven months later, its RTUK application is still pending.

Criticized coverage

In the Olay TV case, Sarilar said, the licensee was under pressure from the government.

I know government circles were troubled by our editorial policy, which was to be mainstream and stay equidistant from everyone else, and I know those circles told Cavit Caglar not to start the channel with this team, Sarilar told VOA.

When I was asked to part ways with some of my friends, I said I couldn’t do such a thing, Sarilar said, adding that he refused to fire the staff.

Ahmet Sik, an independent Istanbul lawmaker and investigative journalist, also claimed that the presidency had prepared a list of people who would be fired from the channel and a list of journalists from other channels who could replace them.

Cavit alar has been threatened with seizure of their businesses by the TMSF.

Those who received evidence from the palace regime were invited to be appointed manager (= administrator) of the television channel by the palace strikers.

alar accepted the requests, but midfielder Hseyin Kalkan refused. https://t.co/jyFAKbQUZj Ahmet K (@sahmetsahmet) December 22, 2020

Turkey’s presidential communications directorate did not respond to the VOA’s request for comment.

Caglar dismissed claims he was under external pressure to pull the plug from Olay TV, saying in an interview that he was the one affected by the coverage.

[W]When these friends broadcast short segments of parliamentary group meetings of other parties and broadcast the entire HDP group meeting, it bothered me a lot. I saw this as a challenge for the Republic of Turkey, Caglar said.

Some media watchers say perceiving the broadcasts covering the HDPs group reunion as an illegitimate signal that Olay TV was under some form of pressure.

Talking about a party that is a democratically elected party with members of parliament, which has come under tremendous government pressure, clearly shouldn’t be something that is prohibited for any TV station, said Sinclair-Webb, of Human Rights. Watch.

HDP lawmaker Dilsat Canbaz Kaya submitted a parliamentary question to Vice President Fuat Oktay late last month to ask him questions about the allegations. Oktay did not respond.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also did not respond directly to Kayas’ question, but said on Twitter that the HDP cannot speak without instructions from the PKK.

Olay TV’s ambitions to become a national broadcaster were shelved. And so far, Caglar and Koksal have gone different, with Caglar using his license to plan a new local station, and Sarilar saying that he and Koksal are considering other options to break into the news.