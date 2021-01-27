Former President Donald Trump opens Florida office





Close scrutiny of U.S.-born researchers threatens innovation

Who should be allowed into US labs and who should be excluded? 7postman / E + via Getty Images The arrest of MIT engineering professor Gang Chen on January 14 has drawn attention to China’s role in America’s science and technology system. This is not the first time that suspicions have fallen on a scientist of Chinese origin. Chen is a naturalized US citizen for work he openly conducts in the United States. Gang Chen’s bank wire fraud charges, failure to report a foreign bank account, and misrepresentation on a tax return stem from the non-disclosure of Chinese funding for his research. MIT called the allegations distressing, and the school president and 100 faculty members are defending an investment by a Chinese university in MIT research. No evidence of espionage has been made public, but a criminal complaint from the Justice Department has expressed suspicion that the loyalty of the Chens may not be aligned with American interests. These types of investigations risk damaging one of America’s most important assets: the open investigation. The US government’s scrutiny of Chinese Americans and Chinese academics comes up against the value of open scientific exchange. My research on international science collaboration has shown that open nations have strong science. Countries that accept visitors and send researchers abroad, those that engage richly in cross-border collaborations and fund international projects produce better science and excel in innovation. Closing the doors inhibits the very trait that makes America’s innovation system the envy of the world. For six decades, the United States has been a mecca for intelligent people interested in research. But that changed under the Trump administration: Government agencies took a closer look at Chinese academics for fear of wanting to steal intellectual property. In a speech to American academics, said an FBI official, the greatest long-term threat to the information and ideas of our nations and to our economic vitality and leadership is the threat from the Chinese government. Examining Chinese researchers as if their actions automatically merit suspicion threatens to poison relations between the United States and China, a rising global power in science and technology. I argue that severing this relationship makes America’s innovation system more vulnerable, not more secure. The strength of the United States is rapid innovation in an open environment; China’s choice for a more closed society may run counter to its innovation goals, but we must not turn it against our own. Different countries, different treatment The stories of two rocket scientists reflect what I see as the danger inherent in fears of Chinese influence. Undated photo of Qian Xuesen. Shizhao / Wikimedia Commons Qian Xuesen, a Chinese-born scientist trained at MIT, helped the United States win World War II by contributing to research on jet propulsion. After the war, Qian worked at Caltech publishing brilliant science. Unfortunately for him, the beginnings of American rocket science coincided with growing suspicions about foreign influence in the United States, similar to concerns seen today. Qians colleagues began to wonder if he was American enough in his allegiances. Just as suspicion gathered around Qian and others, the U.S. government’s covert Operation Paperclip brought Wernher von Braun and other Nazi scientists to military rockets in the United States. Von Braun and others spent a decade in military custody, accelerating the American rocket program. Qian and von Braun both spent the early 1950s under house arrest, but for different reasons and for different purposes. Although no evidence was ever presented, in 1955, Qian was considered a spy and expelled. China welcomed him again, building a laboratory for him; he is called the father of Chinese space technology. Encouraging Qian to stay in the United States would likely have delayed Chinese progress in missile technology. Wernher von Braun (center) explained the Saturn launch system to President John F. Kennedy. NASA, CC BY In contrast, von Braun led American rocket science to success in the Cold Wars space race. He was acclaimed in the United States and became an American citizen, working for NASA for the rest of his life. American suspicions about China have a long history, fueled by xenophobia and anti-communist views. Even now, US law prohibits NASA from cooperating with China. As China has emerged as the world’s largest high-tech exporter, fears and anger are growing that China is stealing American know-how. The case of China is complicated by its size as well as the internal links between science and military technology. Chinese scholars in the United States Even in the face of political tensions and visa challenges, the number of international Chinese students and scholars coming to the United States for higher education and to participate in research and development increased dramatically in the decade leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two Chinese students celebrate their 2019 graduation from Columbia University in New York. AP Photo / Mark Lennihan Chinese students studying in the United States in 2017 numbered around 141,000 undergraduates and 125,000 graduates. An estimated 4,400 Chinese academics (which may include students) came to the United States in 2017 to work in American laboratories, joining more than 9,000 already in the United States. 4000 similar to the previous five years. What Happens When Scientists Migrate? The mosaic theory was borrowed from finance to apply to Chinese students, visitors, and emigrants to the United States. U.S. government officials fear that each visitor may each bring a single tile of knowledge that, when recombined in China, builds complicated mosaic patterns of deep scientific and technological knowledge and ability. This idea assumes that China has a large amount of basic knowledge necessary to gather information. It would also be based on a feat of Herculean organization. Also, the mosaic theory misunderstands science and technology, which is quite different from finance where a dollar can only be in one place at a time. Scientific research is shared and multiplied by open exchange, communication and mobility. Knowledge held in secret ages and deteriorates very quickly. Researchers who do not share are avoided: it is exchange and recombination that create value. MIT is just one illustrious American university that is an adoption hotbed for academics around the world. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images News via Getty Images The United States has taken great advantage of opening up its system to welcome smart people from all over the world to help build a knowledge base. A third of the Nobel Prizes awarded to scientists based in the United States went to immigrants. People who spend time in the United States and later return home often continue to connect with their American counterparts, creating a global web of connections with vast global (and national) benefits. COVID-19 research and development experiences highlight the benefits of openness. In the early days of the pandemic, Chinese researchers galvanized global research by releasing the genome sequence for the novel coronavirus. International coronavirus researchers who had made connections in the decade before the emergence of COVID-19 were spurred into action. Quickly, Chinese and American scientists intensified their cooperation in the fields of virology, immunology and epidemiology to lay the groundwork for rapid testing, treatment and vaccines. Unfortunately, political actions on both sides cooled early actions and cut ties, but the vaccines were on their way. The United States can continue to discourage Chinese researchers from participating in their research, stuck in a binary mode of viewing the relationship as so-called great power competition. China is not an ally, so it makes sense for me to restrict cooperation on military technologies. But suspicions about Chinese researchers echoing a Red Scare and fears of espionage will fire the next Qian Xuesen to boost China’s capacity. I suggest that the United States would benefit from recognizing the critical role of open research, the enriched scientific capabilities of many countries, and the benefits that the United States receives from the knowledge created or reinstated here by immigrants and visitors. Non-profit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Caroline Wagner, Ohio State University. Read more: Inventing the future in Chinese laboratories: how is China doing science today? 5 Reasons Chinese Students May Stop Studying in the United States Caroline Wagner does not work, consult, own stock or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and did not disclose any relevant affiliation beyond their academic appointment.

