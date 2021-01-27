Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomes ‘great friend’ Narendra Modi on Republic Day 72





Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday greeted his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the country’s 72nd Republic Day, saying that “our friendship is growing year by year”. “To my great friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi – Congratulations to you and the Indian people on your 72nd #RepublicDay. Our friendship is growing year by year,” Netanyahu tweeted, with a photo of Modi and himself, and handshake emoticons and Indian and Israeli flags. To my great friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi – Congratulations to you and the Indian people on your 72nd https://t.co/0IO820YYMI – PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) 1611647523000 India’s Republic Day marks the day the country’s Constitution came into effect in 1950. On Tuesday, Israeli Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin sent a video message to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Levin said the values ​​in India’s constitution are “most inspiring.” “India’s firm commitment to the ideals of rights and values ​​of the constitution is very inspiring. Israel and India have come very close in recent years and I am happy to see the strategic partnership that has emerged in many areas. I am also proud of the growing friendship between our parliaments which is based on shared values ​​of human rights which are reflected in your Constitution, ”noted Levin. The Speaker of the Knesset applauded India’s “wonderful show of goodwill” in providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbors to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has offered vaccines to eight countries in its region – Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, Afghanistan, Mauritius and Sri Lanka – as part of grants in line with its “Neighborhood First” policy. India is awaiting regulatory approval from Afghanistan to send its vaccine. Levin also appreciated the coronavirus vaccination campaign currently underway in India. “I salute the remarkable vaccination campaign underway in India and hope it represents the real turning point in your fight against this disease. It is also inspiring to see that India has chosen to export its vaccine to its neighbors in a magnificent display of goodwill. “Said the Speaker of the Knesset. Levin expressed hope that India and Israel will continue to work closely together in the years to come. Birla thanked the Knesset speaker with a tweet. “Thank you, Honorable Speaker of the Knesset, Mr. Yariv Levin for your congratulations and best wishes on our 72nd Republic Day. We deeply appreciate the partnership between our parliaments. May our friendship continue to strengthen this partnership in benefit our two nations, ”President Lok Sabha wrote.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos