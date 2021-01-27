How Trump’s early supporters are feeling now





His assessment today:

A lot has changed in my life over the past five years. Then I was an atheist. Now I am a pious Christian. Then I was a 29 year old newly married man. Now I am the father of two 34-year-old children. Then I had just started turning away from the Democratic Party and embracing Donald J. Trump as presidential candidate from afar, now I live and breathe MAGA.

The truth is, my support for President Trump has never wavered and has only grown over the years. President Trump did something very few politicians in my life have done: he kept his election promises. He put America first; he renegotiated trade agreements; he built the wall; he worked to end wars that should have ended long ago; he forged new peace agreements in the Middle East; it has considerably strengthened our armed forces and considerably improved the VA; and he made the economy absolutely flourishing. [Note: The wall along the border is far from complete and Trumps record on the VA is mixed, to say the least.]

He is concerned about the loss of Trumps but remains hopeful in America and advises love through political divisions:

Do I want President Trump to continue to be our president for the next four years? Of course! In fact, I believe in every ounce of my being, President Trump won the 2020 election. But the swamp (also known as the Deep State, or Uniparty) is much deeper, more menacing, and downright downright. corrupt and malicious than many of us imagined. And now that Big Tech is banning President Trump and countless other conservatives from their platforms in the most brazen act of censorship on this side of North Korea, I fear the fabric of our country is unraveling. .

BUT all hope is not lost. I love Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, I love this country and I love my fellow Americans. So many forces at home and abroad (looking at you, CCP) are trying to turn Americans against each other. They are practically calling for a second civil war, with conservatives opposed to liberals in a bitter struggle to the death. But as tempting as it may be for extremists on both sides, most of us just want to raise a loving family, get a decent job, and be kind to others. Many of my best friends and closest family members are Liberals or constituents of Joe Biden, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. As Jesus said in Mark 12:31, you will love your neighbor as yourself. In this unstable age, these are words that I think we should all take to heart.

The last correspondent argued in 2015 that Trump was an alpha male who loved America. Her 2020 email was by far the longest so long that I can’t include everything. Here are the basics:

Please keep my name a secret as we live in dangerous times for Trump supporters, and people get canceled and lose their jobs, punished for thinking badly, etc. I don’t think we have freedom of speech in this country anymore. I don’t attend rallies, wear Trump gear, or go nowhere these days except to shop for groceries. I try to keep a low profile but devour internet news so I think I’m pretty knowledgeable about Trump, voter fraud, and COVID, which are all important topics to me. Here are my thoughts:

President Trump has done more for the world in the cause of freedom, prosperity and peace than any other president in my life, and I am 71 years old. He brought peace to the Middle East, FFS. Unlike Obama, he didn’t just talk about it; he did, and he deserves at least three Nobel Peace Prizes, maybe four, hard to follow. I will continue to support him for the rest of my life.

I am 100% sure that this election was stolen and that Donald J. Trump is our rightful president for the next four years. I saw the evidence, the videos, the news clips that showed him in the lead, and then he lost votes that went to a third placeholder before being given to Biden. I saw the closed windows that prevented Republican poll watchers from participating, and how in some places the judge allowed them to enter they had to use binoculars because the Democrats always kept them 6 feet away if not more Everything what we wanted was a free and fair election and a chance to be heard. We were refused

Democrats mocked Hillary’s election theft for four years [Clinton] but we did not silence them and curtail their freedom of speech like us Democrats do, as well as Twitter, Facebook, etc. Now they are all trying to silence us. Why, if the election was fair and honest? Twitter is a cesspool of hate; I don’t understand why anyone is continuing there. That being said, social media does not have the right to decide what information I am allowed to read. They are meant to be a platform for free speech and the exchange of ideas, but instead they block President Trump and ban conservative views. Then they went after Parler. Then they went after Gab. Facebook. Twitter, everyone is in this suppression together. What are they afraid of? Freedom of speech? They should be regulated like Ma Bell because they are essentially a utility company now, and without social media the politicians’ message cannot be heard. Hence no freedom of expression in the public square.

If you don’t agree with the Democrats, then the Democrats are using social media to punish you for your bad thinking. You are canceled. You can lose your job. You are going on a blacklist. People who support Trump or have worked in his administration are now blacklisted as punishment for their beliefs. That’s what they do in communist countries, not in free America. What has happened to our country in the past year anyway? Riots and looting are allowed if committed by antifa, but not peaceful protests by Trump supporters. Antifa infiltrates our gatherings to make us look bad. Nobody cares. It is not under investigation. [The Freedom of Information Act] is refused, citing confidentiality concerns. So the Conservatives’ anger continues to build up like a volcano about to explode because we are stuck at every turn and there is no outlet, no justice, just corruption.

We had the best economy for everyone. Unemployment was down for blacks and Hispanics. Business was booming. And then came the Wuhan flu from China (note: the Hong Kong flu was never called racist, the Spanish flu was never called racist, all of a sudden we can’t no longer naming the flu after the country of origin because of WTF racism). This flu was supposed to be so deadly that people would drop dead on the streets and foam at their mouths, so the president demanded that we shut the country down for two weeks to flatten the curve to prevent hospitals from being overrun. I complied. I had enough toilet paper and paper towels for a month. But then the lockdown continued week after week, month after month, I have to queue at the store to be allowed in and hope the shelves are not empty like in Community countries. People sell simple rolls of TP in the parking lot. I am running out of supplies. I can’t have my hair cut, let alone a dye job.

We are now nine months into the two week closure. Small businesses were destroyed, including my small craft business, which provided additional income when I retired. Even if the lockdown was lifted tomorrow and people were told the crisis was over, small businesses will never come back. Why worry when we now know that the government can shut us down again at any time and we can lose our investment? In addition, the brainwashing is too thorough. People will continue to wear masks forever (not me) because they will not have confidence in the end of the crisis. They will always be afraid to eat out and attend events because brainwashing is the one ingrained in them now and we no longer trust our institutions to tell us the truth anyway.

They told us to isolate ourselves and not see our family for months to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas. They told us we couldn’t go to church and sing but we could go to Democrat-approved BLM riots which were based on a lie anyway. The government, especially the Dem governors, was able to determine which businesses were essential and could stay open, and what they could sell. Back in spring [Governor Gretchen] Whitmer decided we couldn’t buy seeds to plant gardens or buy baby clothes. Who gave the government the right to do this stuff? How come I can go to Walmart and Costco but can’t go to a mom and pop store, which would probably be less crowded? The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees every American the right to life, liberty, and property, but the government has taken my property and my ability to make a living with the foreclosure. It was unconstitutional (not to say it didn’t work, as states with the toughest lockdowns have the most COVID cases, if you can trust the numbers i.e. Florida vs. California. ). Where are the lawsuits? Why is no one defending my rights, including my elected representatives of the GOP? Everything is a health crisis now, so it is normal to suspend the Constitution without due process. Only Trump stands against the Democrats for my rights.

In closing, I would like to address this last correspondent directly. First, I am sorry for the loss of your business. And I share your dismay at the pandemic. I was locked up for months. I miss my friends so much. I couldn’t see my grandparents this Christmas, not because someone told me I couldn’t, but because I had studied the spread of COVID-19 and the gathering didn’t seem not sure. I also miss the restaurants and bars. I will get back to them. And believe me: the majority of Biden voters are so desperate for this pandemic to end and get back to normal as soon as possible.

