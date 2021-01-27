America can defend Taiwan – WSJ

The Biden administration faces a stark reality: Over the next four years, China may attempt to take Taiwan. For the first time since 1950, Beijing can reasonably think it has a viable military option to force what it sees as a renegade province at its foot. President Xi Jinping said Taiwan should be part of China and said he intends to do something about it.

The stakes for America are immense. Keeping Taiwan out of Beijing’s grip is crucial to negating China’s goal of achieving regional hegemony and ultimately world preeminence. The island occupies a pivotal geographical position. If Taiwan falls, China would have the capacity to project its military might across Asia. Japan, the Philippines, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands are all said to be more vulnerable to the Chinese military.

The United States has long opposed China’s belligerence towards Taiwan, and states in the region would interpret the American response to an attack as an indicator of American reliability. To renounce the defense of the Taiwans would seriously undermine the credibility of the Americas among the already nervous Asian allies and partners. For these reasons, the recently declassified 2018 Indo-Pacific Strategy specifically ordered the Pentagon to implement a defense strategy that will enable the United States to defend Taiwan.

But can America even defend Taiwan from a China that has become so powerful? The People’s Liberation Army is strengthening at a surprisingly rapid rate. The PLA Navy already has more ships than the US Navy, its air force is the largest in the region, and Beijing also has the largest missile force in the world. Beijing seeks to achieve technical parity with the armed forces of the Americas by the 2020s and surpass ourselves by 2030.

Despite all of this, the answer is yes. Defeating an PLA attack would be far from easy or cheap, and being prepared to do so will involve heartbreaking changes in US and Taiwanese defense establishments. But it is doable.

It would be more difficult than what is often thought for China to bring Taiwan to its knees. It is true that Taiwan is less than 160 kilometers from the Chinese coast. But to subordinate Taiwan, China would have to either invade and occupy the island, or block or bomb it to subdue it. Any of these courses would be very difficult if China faced a sophisticated and prepared defense, especially combined with a steadfast population of Taiwans who watched Beijing bludgeon Hong Kong freedoms.

Invasion is Beijing’s cleanest option, particularly a fait accompli that takes the island before the United States can muster a sufficient response. Under such circumstances, Beijing could bet that Americans would deem the costs and risks of ejecting a rooted PLA too high. But to achieve this, China would need to transport and support by sea and air an army large enough to capture and contain an island of 24 million people. This might be feasible if the PLA attacks a single Taiwan. But taking a Taiwan backed by a well-prepared US military is a much different proposition. Amphibious invasions against a capable and prepared defense are very difficult.

Put simply, defeating a Chinese invasion would require the United States, Taiwan, and all other parties involved to cripple or destroy enough Chinese amphibious ships and transport planes to prevent the PLA from holding the island. For a country that spends over $ 700 billion a year on defense, this is a solved problem, if America focuses on it.

But the United States urgently needs to do four things. First, deploy an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system to monitor Chinese airfields and ports of embarkation and to target Chinese invading forces should a conflict erupt. Second, buy more long-range ammo, especially anti-ship weapons, and place it in the region at sea and in places like Guam, Japan, and the Philippines. This would help prepare the United States to blunt the first waves of the Chinese amphibious fleet and air assault elements. Third, have powerful forces farther into the Pacific and beyond, ready to bolster those blunt forces. Fourth, regularly exercise these three elements together to demonstrate to Chinese military planners that launching an attack is unlikely to be successful.

The United States can also handle a Chinese attempt to blockade or bomb Taiwan into subjugation. Especially with American backing, the Taiwanese are unlikely to give in under such pressure, albeit brutal, since the alternative is to be swallowed up by Xi Jinpings China. This is especially true if Taiwan had stored enough food, energy, and other essentials. A well-prepared United States could also arrange sea transport to Taipei to deliver the supplies needed to prevent China from strangling the island’s population.

Firm and resolute US action is needed to prevent Asia from falling under Beijing’s hegemony. Cutting Taiwan off to freedom would compromise Washington’s precious credibility in the region while unwinding the projection of Chinese power.

Ensuring that the United States can defend the island will require concentration and heavy investment from America and Taiwan. But this can be done. And it will be a small price to pay to ensure that China doesn’t mess up with catastrophic results.

Mr. Colby is director of the Marathon Initiative. He was Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development, 2017-2018.