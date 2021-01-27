COVID-19: Boris Johnson promised one – but an investigation may not be a path to a calculation | Political news

As the coronavirus has claimed its 100,000th confirmed life in the UK, Boris Johnson has told the nation he takes full responsibility for the COVID decisions that have brought Britain to this point.

But in response to questions as to whether he made any mistakes, he actually came up with no.

“We have done everything we can to minimize the suffering and loss of life and I am deeply sorry for every life lost,” he said.

He repeated this twice for emphasis.

The Prime Minister’s reluctance not to give an inch to criticism is striking.

Last July, he was ready to go deeper into the talks than he is now, suggesting that the government failed to understand the coronavirus for the “first few weeks and months” and claiming that there was “very open questions” about whether the lockdown started too late.

Not today.

The two men standing next to him were ready to suggest mistakes had been made – Sir Simon Stevens, managing director of NHS England, described as “a fact” the extent of the increase in NHS cases since Christmas day.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty explained how asymptomatic transmission was not fully understood at first, leading them to change their stance on wearing masks.

The Prime Minister did not want to get into this today.

But will there ever be a time to report on his actions on the coronavirus, as some critics want?

Opponents of Westminster wonder why people won’t spend more time on late lockdowns, failed testing and tracing, lack of border closures, errors in schools and PPE shortages.

But politics remain stubbornly reluctant to look back if they can.

Whitehall often believes that openness can only bring bad things.

A self-serving argument often used by ruling parties is that regular elections provide enough control in the system.

‘It is difficult to calculate sorrow,’ says PM



Given the tragedy and scale of the pandemic’s errors, SW1 may well do to open up to review to provide an appropriate operation with lessons learned.

But even if it does, don’t count on changing people’s views on the Prime Minister – opinions on what he did in 2020 may well be fixed, and no inquisition would ever be allowed to. knowingly creating substantial political difficulties for him.

Mr Johnson has promised some form of investigation but, when it does finally happen, there are hints it might not be as revealing as some of the big inquiries of the past two decades.

The Prime Minister’s past writings suggest that he has little faith in the investigations carried out by the judges, with their hearing drama and the massive disclosure of documents.

About the 2004 Hutton report, about preparing for the second Iraq war and running the BBC and Tony Blair’s government, he thundered, “Blair, Hoon, Scarlett, all got sprayed with more of whitewash than a time-share Costa Brava.

“Hutton succumbed to blindness of Nelsonian proportions. As the snow jobs disappear, it beats the Himalayas.”

Mr Johnson was happy to anticipate the findings of the 2012 Leveson phone hack investigation to tell everyone to ignore it.

None of this indicates that an investigation will be a route to a calculation.

This poses a huge challenge for Labor, as a year after the pandemic they are still at the same level as the Tories.

Internal critics fear the party has failed to take greater advantage of the ruling party’s problems.

Progress in vaccine deployment is likely to be greater.

This could determine whether Mr Johnson is able to correct a past reputation for mismanagement and incompetence.

If he does this, the Prime Minister will have undermined one of Sir Keir Starmer’s main arguments.