YouTube Expands Trump Ban Amid Concerns Over Further Violence | Donald trump





Donald Trump is indefinitely suspended from posting on YouTube after the parent company of video platforms Google extended a ban put in place this month.

Given concerns about the current potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain on hold, a YouTube spokesperson said. Our teams remain vigilant and closely follow any new development.

YouTube announced on January 12, following the uprising on Capitol Hill, that it would indefinitely suspend the Trumps account. After reconsidering the matter, he decided to keep that suspension in place, CNet first reported.

Under the suspension, the Trumps account will remain online but the former president will not be able to post new videos. Comments under existing videos will remain disabled, a YouTube spokesperson told The Guardian. The company has given no indication of when the suspension will be lifted.

YouTube is one of many major tech platforms that took action against Trump in early January, citing a risk that his posts could incite violence.

On January 8, Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platforms in all respects. He suspended Trumps’ personal Twitter account and cracked down on other accounts Trump tried to tweet on to evade the ban, including the official presidential account @POTUS and his campaign account @TeamTrump. After Trump left, @POTUS was assigned to Joe Biden.

Trump remains suspended from Facebook and Instagram pending a decision from the platforms supervisory board. The board consists of 30 officials from around the world who work as Facebook’s supreme court, supposed to have a more objective final say on social media moderation decisions. He has not yet announced when the board will address the issue.

Facebook critics, including a group calling themselves the Real Facebook Oversight Board, objected to Facebook’s decision to defer to the board over Trumps ‘suspension, saying the platforms’ action against the count was too little, too late. The Supervisory Board does not replace real and responsible moderation of content, nor does it replace genuinely independent and democratically accountable regulation, the group said in a statement.

If they can’t handle a case before there’s been an attempted insurgency, what’s the point? he added. Whether Trump is banned for good or not, the real question must be: What is Facebook doing to keep hateful and violent content off their platforms to begin with?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos