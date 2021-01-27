IMF raises growth forecasts for Turkey, highlights financing risks





Shops closed during a weekend curfew in Istanbul’s Taksim district. Photographer: Kerem Uzel / Bloomberg Photographer: Kerem Uzel / Bloomberg The International Monetary Fund has raised its growth forecast for the Turkish economy as part of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, while warning that the response to the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing financial risks. Turkey’s gross domestic product is expected to grow by around 6% in 2021, the IMF said in a statement after concluding its Article IV mission. The fund previously expected growth of 5%. High external financing needs, declining reserves, high inflation and increasing dollarization “set Turkey apart from many of its emerging market peers,” the Washington-based lender said. He welcomed the pivot towards a tightening of monetary policy within the framework of the new economic management. “A firm stance of monetary policy should be maintained, with a measured further tightening of monetary policy likely to be needed if inflation expectations do not stabilize,” he said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to replace the central bank governor with a former ally, the resignation of his son-in-law from the post of economic czar in November and the resulting interest rate hikes fueled the investor optimism that the country had taken a more conventional approach. trajectory of monetary policy. New Governor Naci Agbal, who inherited double-digit inflation, a falling lira and depleted foreign exchange reserves, pledged to maintain a restrictive policy, build currency buffers and give the priority to price stability in 2021. Inflation was 14.6% at the end of December and the central bank’s estimate for 2021 is 9.4%. The IMF sees Turkey’s current account deficit fall to 3.5% of GDP due to lower gold imports and a slight upturn in tourism. The fund says the government should deploy additional budget support to meet pandemic-related needs, saying it has fiscal space of around 1% of GDP. Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE Via: www.bloomberg.com News Highlights Finance IMF Raises Growth Forecast for Turkey, Highlights Financing Risks, Source Says

Check out all the news and articles in the Finance news updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos