Merkel sides with Xi to avoid Cold War blocs – POLITICO





German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday rejected calls for Europe to choose sides between the United States and China, winking at the call made by Chinese President Xi Jinping the day before . As the administration of US President Joe Biden seeks to regroup democracies to contain China, Merkel was clearly wary of faction formation. I would very much like to avoid the formation of blocs, "Merkel told the World Economic Forum in Davos." I don't think it would do a lot of corporations justice if we said it's the United States and it's over there. China and we're grouping around one or the other. It's not my understanding of the way things should be. Referring to Xi's speech at the same forum, Merkel said, "The Chinese president spoke yesterday, and he and I agree on that. We see a need for multilateralism." "But there is one question we don't agree with immediately. Probably the question of what it means when you have different social models. When does the interference start and where does it end? When do you defend? you indivisible elementary values? "she said. Merkel said she was "so happy" with the EU-China investment deal, citing reciprocity, transparency on Chinese state subsidies and opening "more predictable access to .. . advanced technology "in China. She also called the new US administration led by Biden with whom she speak on the phone Monday to find common ground with the EU on taxing digital businesses.







