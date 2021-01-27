The great disconnection





As the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) faces internal differences over how best to confront Prime Minister Imran Khan, the latter has little reason to celebrate.

In recent days, differences have arisen between the opposition parties over the best way forward. Some favor the mobilization of street pressure while others prefer to step up the pressure in legislatures across Pakistan to force the untimely end of the Khan’s mandate.

It may still be too early to predict the end result of these trends. At best, the current status quo can continue to drag on without the opposition making progress or the Khan government defeating its political enemies.

However, for the Khan government, surviving in the face of opposition onslaught does little tragically to improve the prospects of Pakistanis. Halfway through his five-year term, the Pakistani governing body led by Khan’s ruling PTI can hardly take comfort in even keeping its own election promises.

Clearly, the recognition of what amounts to more than half a defeat is driven by a global disconnect between the vision of Islamabad’s corridors of power and grassroots realities across Pakistan.

Since coming to power, Khan has repeatedly vowed to lead Pakistan to a tabdeeli or long-awaited change. But the goal of creating a new Pakistan has been discussed without even the first signs providing evidence of change.

The Prime Ministers’ repeated rallying cries were led by his attack on corruption. While this is a laudable goal in itself, the pledge appears to have become more the basis of a vendetta against opposition leaders rather than heralding long-awaited systemic change. All over Pakistan ordinary people go about their daily business without feeling any difference in corruption, as they face one dreadful situation after another.

The biggest drawbacks to Khan’s promise appear to be twofold. On the one hand, the promise to create a new Pakistan must have been based on a solid formula for reorganizing the key institutions at the heart of daily life. It didn’t even start to happen where it mattered most.

On the other hand, the biggest obstacle to the journey to a new Pakistan must have been the task of reorganizing the economy of the too visibly besieged country. While the Prime Minister in his numerous tweets has referred to economic progress by selectively choosing to improve a few indicators, the bigger picture is clearly at least half-gloomy.

Since late 2019, Pakistan has been haunted by steadily increasing food insecurity which has spread to an unprecedented crisis for ordinary households. Across Pakistan, the most frequently repeated complaint remains that of the crisis surrounding steadily shrinking household budgets. With anecdotal evidence suggesting that middle to low income families are finding themselves increasingly in a hurry to access food and medicine that were once taken for granted, Pakistan’s economy is in a less than ideal state. .

With the economic challenge still too visible, the Khan government has taken less tangible action than necessary to target the area where the agricultural sector matters most.

With a succession of cultures having failed or underperformed, it is clear that the governing structure has been caught taking a nap on this front. The biggest culprit of underperformance in agriculture is none other than the PTI government of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Punjab. The province which is home to over 60 percent of Pakistan’s population was once famed as the country’s bread basket. But today, after the failure of the last cotton crop and reports of shortages in other major crops, the prospects for agriculture are far from impressive. Indeed, these prospects have only fueled food insecurity.

Meanwhile, prime ministers’ attention appears to have shifted squarely to the image factor, a reality best exemplified by his frequently reported meetings with official spokespersons.

Tragically, it’s a pointless exercise that seems to ignore the writing on the wall: making Pakistan change for the better remains tied to progress in tangible areas, including the performance of its largely moribund economy. Targeting the opposition in the absence of progress in the daily life of the majority population makes little sense. And this is where the disconnection is most visible.

The writer is an Islamabad-based journalist who writes on political and economic affairs.

E-mail: [email protected]

