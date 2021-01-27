No evidence Trump offered his hotel to National Guard members in parking lots





Following the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 26,000 members of the National Guard were sent to Washington to ensure the inauguration of President Joe Bidens on January 20.

The next day, hundreds of Guard members were ordered to leave the Capitol for several hours and rest in nearby parking lots and outdoor spaces before being allowed to re-enter the complex. The puzzling decision sparked outrage from lawmakers and members of the public.

A PolitiFact reader asked us a related question: Did former President Donald Trump offer to come to the rescue of the Guard members, as a Facebook post claimed? We have not found any evidence of this.

The messages claim and an old photo

“Thank you, President Trump, for providing your beautiful hotel for our troops to sleep in after they have been placed in a garage,” the January 22 post read.

The post included a photo of Trump, showing both thumbs up, surrounded by more than 30 men and women in fatigues.

Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s former White House assistant aide, shared the photo in a Jan. 22 tweet. Referring to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gorka wrote: “Reports that Donald Trump is allowing National Guard troops forced by Pelosi to sleep in a parking lot, to use his Washington hotel, Trump International.”

We evaluated a claim that Democrats forced “troops” to sleep on the floor in a parking lot for False. There were conflicting statements about who requested the relocation, but no indication that Democratic lawmakers or the Biden administration played a role.

A Google search of the image shows it to be an official White House photo of Trump visiting Ramstein Air Base, a U.S. Air Force facility in Germany, December 26, 2018.

No Trump hotel sign offered

A One America News Network report credited “an adviser” he did not name for telling the conservative cable company that Trump “intervened by advising the troops they could stay” at his hotel. The report did not offer more details.

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, a mile from the Capitol Building, did not respond to our email and call.

But National Guard spokesman Nahaku McFadden told PolitiFact that the Guard “does not know if this offer has been made.” None of the Guard stayed at the Trump Hotel and all had other accommodations when they were not in service, McFadden said.

Our decision

A post on Facebook claimed that Trump offered his hotel in Washington “to our troops to sleep after being placed in a car garage.”

The National Guard said it was not aware of any such offer and we found no credible evidence to support this claim.

We consider it false.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos