Boris Johnson would be better served if he acknowledged his shortcomings in handling the Covid-19 crisis





On March 17 last year, the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said keeping the UK death toll below 20,000 would be a good result of the Covid-19 pandemic. He feared that the reality was much worse. Yet for many in government and among the British general public, the idea that a new virus would kill 100,000 of us in 10 months was unimaginable. A public inquiry will ultimately determine the reasons why the UK has one of the worst infection and death rates in the world, with consequent economic devastation. Hindsight is a help, of course, but it hasn’t always been necessary to spot the loopholes in governments’ handling of the pandemic. The newsletter i latest news and analysis Lockout delay “/> Read more Ministers confident in vaccine supply after EU threatens to block Covid-19 jab exports An investigation will examine the delay in the lockdown in March 2020, which could have cost up to 20,000 lives; a flirtation with the idea of ​​collective immunity; the botched test and trace operation which is anything but the best in the world; the export of the virus to nursing homes; the blasé approach of the handshake and the wearing of masks, including on the part of the Prime Minister; the borders remain wide open; high levels of obesity and poor public health in the UK; and Britain’s role as a travel hub. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press conference that we have really done all we can (Photo: PA) A gloomy Boris Johnson has told the nation he takes full responsibility for the government’s response, before adding, incongruously: We have really done all we can. Few countries can claim that, and at this point the Prime Minister would be better served by acknowledging the shortcomings and showing that we are learning from them. “/> Read more Is Boris Johnson correct that we have done all we can to minimize Covid-19 deaths? Rightly so, this country can be proud of its role in the development of a vaccine, starting to deliver these vaccines at a rapid rate and in the genome sequencing of the Covid-19 variants sharing this expertise globally. . Across the UK, in GP surgeries, town halls, supermarket car parks and football stadiums, an extraordinary national effort will get us out of this pit, one vaccination at a time. I salutes the hundreds of thousands of people responsible for this complex operation: we wish you good luck and we will live in lasting recognition.

