Twists and turns in PTI’s legal battle for survival – Journal





In recent weeks, the issue of foreign financing of ITPs has made a comeback in our political discourse. Opposition parties are relying on this case to question the patriotism of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as after years of opposing scrutiny of PTI financial records, the Prime Minister is now calling for public hearings before the Pakistan Election Commission to demonstrate the innocence of the parties.

In short, the foreign funding case against the PTI is based primarily on allegations that in 2010 and 2013 the party appointed limited liability companies in Texas and California respectively as its agents. These companies were registered under the US Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), in order to raise funds for PTI, and reportedly raised and transferred US $ 2.3 million from the US to PTI Pakistan between 2010 and 2013. It is also alleged that a number of the foreign nationals made donations to PTI through these companies. A more general claim is that the ruling party failed to account for these donations, as well as other donations, according to the law.

The foreign financing case is more than just a legal question

This case has been pending since 2014, when Akbar Sher Babar filed a complaint with the ECP. Notably, the PTI responded to the allegations by challenging the jurisdiction of the PCE before the commission as well as the High Court in Islamabad on several occasions. Among other things, the PTI argued in vain that this case was a past and closed transaction; the petitioner did not have standing to file the petition; and the case is politically motivated.

The PTI also demanded to keep the PCE process secret (which was rejected by the Election Commission), a plea that contrasts sharply with the party’s calls for a public hearing on the foreign funding case now.

In 2016, the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawazs Hanif Abbasi also filed a petition to the Supreme Court under Article 184 (3) citing similar grounds, asking that the PTI be declared a party receiving foreign aid and that Mr. Khan be declared unqualified to be a member of the National Assembly. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition in 2018, after concluding that the ECP and the federal government were the competent bodies to rule on these issues.

The first legal question that arises in this case is what constitutes prohibited funding for political parties.

The relevant law is the Political Parties Ordinance (PPO) 2002, which was replaced in 2017 by the Election Law. Section 6 (3) of the PPO provides that: Any contribution made, directly or indirectly, by a foreign government, company, enterprise, trade or professional association, public or private, is prohibited and the parties cannot accept that contributions and donations. individual.

The ECP must therefore decide whether funds raised on behalf of the PTI by its FARA registered agents in the United States (which allegedly include donations from foreign nationals) constitute prohibited foreign funding.

What if the PCE decides that the ruling party has received banned foreign funding? Section 6, paragraph 4, of the PPO, as well as Rule 6 of the PPO regulations, provide that these funds will be forfeited. No other sanction is expressly provided for in the PPO; however, depending on the nature of the violations found by the PCE, grounds for prosecution under other laws of the country may arise.

The next question that arises is: if the PTI is found guilty of receiving prohibited foreign funds, does it become a political party receiving foreign aid?

Article 2 of the OPP defines a political party receiving foreign aid as including a party which receives any aid, financial or otherwise, from any government or political party of a foreign country, or any part of its funds from foreign nationals. (emphasis added).

This definition includes in particular the receipt of part of the funds from foreign nationals, which is not mentioned in article 6, paragraph 3, of the PPO which defines the prohibited financing.

Article 15 of the OPP, which defines the procedure for declaring a party receiving foreign aid, states that when the federal government is convinced that a political party is a party receiving foreign aid, it must such declaration and return the case within 15 days. at the apex court. If the court confirms the declaration, this part remains dissolved.

It is therefore clear that the procedure for declaring a party receiving foreign aid and its dissolution involves a number of stages: the PCE is not the competent authority to issue such an order, even if it notes that a party has received prohibited foreign funding.

Opposition parties should also be cautious in calling for a political party to be declared foreign-assisted and dissolved without any evidence that it is acting in a manner detrimental to Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity. . The threshold for declaring a party receiving foreign aid is and must remain very high. As stated by the Supreme Court in the Hanif Abbasi case, the CEP’s finding that foreign nationals donated to a party by itself does not meet this threshold.

Another question that arises in this case is whether Prime Minister Khan would cease to be honest and not to be honest under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution if the PCE finds that the PTI had received foreign funding, given that as party leader he issued certificates that the PTI did not receive any funds from any source prohibited by law.

The interpretation of section 62 (1) (f) by the Supreme Court has been arbitrary and inconsistent, making it difficult to predict how such a case would be decided. However, given the dangers inherent in disqualifying Members of Parliament on vague and subjective grounds and making statements about their honesty, such a provision should be interpreted restrictively. It is time that laws such as Article 62 (1) (f) were repealed or read in order not to give more teeth.

It appears that the legal consequences of an unfavorable finding of the CEP may not be as severe for the PTI as it is claimed. However, this case should not be viewed solely from a myopic legal point of view. The fact that the PTI has refused to review its financial records for six years raises many questions, and even without a ruling against it, is already an indictment for the ruling party’s allegations of transparency and accountability.

The writer is a lawyer

Posted in Dawn on January 27, 2021

