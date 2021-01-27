Fatah rejects Dahlan parties’ proposal to run on one list – Middle East Monitor





The Fatah movement has rejected a proposal made by the democratic reform mainstream, led by ousted Fatah leader Mohammad Dahlan, to stand on a joint list in the next election, the new Khaleej reported yesterday. A day after the publication of the electoral decree, Sufyan Abu-Zaydeh, a senior leader in the democratic reform movement, posted on Facebook that the party planned to run on a list united with Fatah. He added that Fatah had rejected the proposal, so the party will now operate on its own. Talk to Al-MonitorThe secretary of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, Majed Al-Fityani, stressed that the democratic reform stream has no connection with Fatah. “Its members”, he explained, “are at the origin of all the crises internal to the movement”. The official added that anyone can run for office as long as they obey the laws. LILY: Abbas rival Dahlan ‘sends money to West Bank and Gaza ahead of election’ Dahlan, 57, was kicked out of Fatah’s ruling body in 2011 over allegations of a plot to overthrow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and has been living in exile in the UAE since 2012. He was the former head of the Fatah-dominated Preventive Security Force in the Gaza Strip. In December 2019, Turkey added Dahlan to its list of most wanted terrorists, with a bounty of $ 1.7 million on the head, due to his alleged involvement in the perpetration of the attempted military coup. against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government on July 15, 2016, in cooperation with followers of the exiled Turkish cleric, Fethullah Gulen, who remains in the United States. LILY: Dahlan prepares to return to Palestine to run for president







