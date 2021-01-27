Senator Rob Portman supports move to challenge constitutionality of impeachment of former President Donald Trump





WASHINGTON, DC – A vote on Tuesday showed how difficult it will be for impeachment advocates to convince Republicans, including Ohios Rob Portman, to support the impeachment of former President Donald Trump when the case goes to trial next month before the US Senate.

Portman joined with 44 other Republicans in backing an effort by Kentuckys Rand Paul to reject the constitutionality of the proceedings on the grounds that Trump is no longer in office and that pro tempore Senate Speaker Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, will chair the trial instead of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts.

I remind the rules that this procedure, which would judge a private citizen and not a president, vice president or civilian officer, violates the Constitution and is not in order, Paul told the United States Senate.

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer of New York retaliated by saying it was totally wrong to say it was unconstitutional to impeach a former elected official. He noted that the Constitution stipulated that indictments could disqualify people from holding future public office in addition to removing them from their current elected positions, saying the Senate ruled in the 1870s that a former secretary to war could be judged for the acts he had committed at work. .

It makes no sense that a president or an official could commit a heinous crime against our country, then defeat the impeachment powers of Congress and avoid a vote on disqualification by simply resigning or waiting to commit that offense until their last weeks in power, Schumer said. . The theory that the Senate cannot try former officials would amount to a constitutional release card for any president who commits an impenetrable offense.

Schumers’ motion to table Paul’s point of order was passed by the Senate 55 to 45, with the support of five Republicans – Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, as well as all Democratic legislatures. But Paul rejoiced on Twitter that 45 senators agreed that the sham trial is unconstitutional.

This is more than will be necessary to acquit and ultimately end this partisan impeachment process, Paul continued. This trial died on arrival in the Senate.

Portman had vowed to be an impartial juror in the Trump impeachment process for his role in instigating a riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. Monday’s announcement that Portman will not seek re-election has led to speculation that he could vote to impeach Trump since he would not have to face the aftermath of a main challenge to do so. Tuesday’s vote casts doubt on this theory.

In an interview with cleveland.com on Monday, Portman said his decision to step down would not make him more or less likely to vote to impeach Trump.

I was made very clear that former President Trump bore some responsibility for what happened on January 6 through his words and actions, Portman said in a statement released after Tuesday’s vote. I will listen as a juror, but as I said, I have questions about the constitutionality of having a trial in the Senate and the removal of a person who is now a private citizen. This is a serious constitutional question and I voted today to allow debate on this matter and against tabling this important discussion. As the trial progresses, I will listen to the evidence presented by both sides and then render a judgment based on the Constitution and what I believe is in the best interests of the country.

