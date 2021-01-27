China-S. Korean cooperation against COVID-19 exemplary: Xi Jinping





Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday, said that the cooperation between China and South Korea against the COVID-19 pandemic has set a good example of cooperation for the global fight against the coronavirus. The cooperation showed the high level of the China-South Korea strategic cooperation partnership, Xi said after exchanging Lunar New Year greetings with his South Korean counterpart. The Chinese president also referred to trade between the two countries. Despite the debilitating influence of COVID-19, bilateral trade has increased, Xi said, stressing the complementary characteristics and great potential of Sino-South Korean cooperation. The two sides should continue to make good use of the mechanism for joint prevention and control cooperation as well as< voies rapides >>, in order to facilitate the prevention and control of the epidemic and the economic development of the two countries, and to help stimulate regional and global activities. anti-pandemic cooperation, he said. 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Sino-South Korean diplomatic relations, which will provide new opportunities for further development, Xi said. Xi hopes the two countries will make good use of the committee’s platform for the future development of China-South Korea relations, review the achievements of bilateral relations over the past 30 years, plan for future development, strengthen friendship between the two peoples and lift China. -South Korea’s strategic cooperation partnership to a new level. He also expressed the hope that the two sides can seriously implement the consensus reached on accelerating the alignment of development strategies of the two countries and strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, in order to continuously expand a mutually beneficial cooperation and promote high-quality integrated cooperation. The Chinese president said the two sides should speed up the completion of the second phase of negotiations on the free trade agreement between the two countries, in order to implement the comprehensive regional economic partnership at an early date and accelerate the construction of the China-Japan-South Korea Free Trade Zone. He also pledged to strengthen coordination with Seoul on international affairs while jointly preserving multilateralism and free trade. For his part, Moon first sent his congratulations to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as 2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party. He highly appreciated China’s COVID-19 prevention efforts under Xi’s leadership, while redoubling his resolve to deepen ties in areas such as trade, culture and education with China. The South Korean president also said Seoul was willing to maintain close contacts with Beijing on issues such as climate change and sustainable development. (With contribution from Xinhua)

