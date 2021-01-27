Government decides to change constitution for Senate elections – Journal





Cabinet rejects proposal to mortgage F-9 park to issue Islamic bond Commission of inquiry on Broadsheet issue approved

ISLAMABAD: Despite no Supreme Court ruling on a recent presidential referral filed to seek advice on the possibility of holding the next senatorial elections by public ballot, the federal cabinet decided on Tuesday to table a bill in parliament to amend the constitution for holding ballot boxes by open vote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing the cabinet meeting, ordered the authorities concerned to present details of the expenses the country has so far incurred in litigation in international / foreign courts, with the meeting having learned that more than $ 100 million had been spent so far to pay the charges. lawyers to pursue cases in international / foreign courts.

The meeting rejected a proposal to issue Sukuk bonds by mortgaging Islamabads Fatima Jinnah park, commonly known as F-9 park, as the prime minister expressed his displeasure that the public park was marked with this effect and why not to a building belonging to the State.

The government wants [Senate] surveys should be conducted transparently and without haggling. That is why we want the Senate polls to be conducted by open ballot so that everyone knows who is voting for whom, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said in a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

It is a fact of history that in Senate elections money is distributed and people and votes are bought. … What is the use of an upper room in which people come by buying votes? he said, adding that people who opposed the proposed decision forgot that their own party [in the past] had demanded an open vote.

The government will present a constitutional amendment bill to parliament so that Senate polls are open ballot, he said, adding that a government bill in this regard has already been tabled in the Senate. National Assembly.

In response to a question about the opposition’s stance against the open vote proposal, the Minister said: When the bill comes forward, everyone will see who is against it. [the constitutional amendment] and why. They will have to tell the nation if they support a system in which people use their votes for money.

Contacted, a cabinet member told Dawn that Prime Minister Khan had tasked his parliamentary affairs adviser, Dr Babar Awan, to table a bill in the National Assembly for the holding of open-ballot senatorial elections while the advisor briefed on the status of the government benchmark. to the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister has learned that the senatorial elections are not far away and therefore the government should not wait for the decision of the leading courts.

Mr. Awan said the government has already tabled two constitutional amendment and electoral reform bills in parliament on the basis of which the desired legislation could be drafted for public ballot.

The cabinet member said Awan had called a meeting of his ministry and legislative branch to develop a roadmap on how to deal with the issue in parliament.

It has been proposed that since the Senate, polls cannot be held by a show of hands because each voter must show their preference in the ballot. Therefore, to ensure the open identity of the voter, the voter should be required to include his or her name on the back of the ballot.

Broadsheet probe

The cabinet also approved the establishment of an individual commission of inquiry including retired judge Azmat Saeed to look into the issue of Broadsheet LLC. Mr Faraz told the press conference that the commission was instructed to present its findings on the matter within 45 days.

During the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister was informed that Pakistan has paid more than $ 100 million in attorney fees to pursue cases in international and foreign courts. With that, the prime minister ordered an investigation to determine which lawyer had taken how much money.

The Prime Minister was unhappy that such a large amount had been paid to sue in international / foreign courts and therefore asked for details of the amount spent in this regard, the Federal Minister of Science and Technology said. Fawad Chaudhry during an interview with Dawn.

He later said on a private TV show that the investigation into the Broadsheet saga was over and that National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in prison, paid 7.5 million dollars to the National Accountability Bureau, but the amount was returned. to him on the instructions of the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry said the former retired military leader General Pervez Musharraf gave a concession to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after which Mr Sharif flew to Saudi Arabia. No one, including General Musharraf, has the right to give up national wealth, he added.

Information Minister Faraz said now is the time for everyone to find out who played what role in destroying the national economy [and] the network of debts that has been deposited. All of these corrupt practices would come to light within 45 days of the end of the inquiry by the commission of inquiry, he said.

Park F-9

The cabinet rejected a proposal for the issuance of Sukuk bonds against F-9 Park after Prime Minister Khan expressed dissatisfaction with why a public park had been marked for it. The prime minister has issued directives that certain buildings should be mortgaged in place of the F-9 Park for the Sukuk bonds, the information minister said.

The cabinet decided that henceforth Sukuk bonds would be issued against Islamabad Club, an elite club.

F-9 Park is a public recreation park that covers the entire F-9 sector of Islamabad and spans 304 hectares (750 acres) of land.

The park is mostly covered in greenery with a few man-made structures dotting the landscape. Most of the park area is actually a wildlife sanctuary with the exception of a few areas close to residential areas.

Posted in Dawn on January 27, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos