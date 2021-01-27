Profiles of 3 candidates for Dewas LPI inaugurated by Jokowi today





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appoint three candidate members of the Supervisory Board (Dewas) Investment management institution or LPI today, Wednesday (1/27/2021). The three LPI Dewas candidates to be sworn in were Darwin Cyril Noerhadi, Yozua Makes and Haryanto Sahari. In a note BusinessThe three candidates for Dewas LPI came from professional backgrounds, although after being traced they were all affiliated with a certain group of companies. Darwin Cyril Noerhadi, for example, is currently listed as commissioner at Hermina Hospital. In addition, he is also Chairman Commissioner (independent) of PT Mandiri Sekuritas, Commissioner (independent) of PT Austindo Nusantara Jaya Tbk, and Chief Executive Officer of Creador Indonesia. Darwin was also Managing Director of PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Indonesia – Corporate Finance, Managing Chairman of PT Bursa Efek Jakarta, Managing Chairman of PT KDEI and Executive Director of PT Danareksa. Meanwhile, Yozua Makes is the founder of the Plataran group. Yozua is also a corporate finance lawyer with over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and investment law. Haryanto Sahari was also registered as the Company’s Audit Committee at Hermina Hospital in 2018-2018. Currently, he has been an independent auditor of the Permata Bank since 2017. Haryanto has also held strategic positions in a number of companies. He has been a member of the audit committee of PT Unilever Tbk and chairman and auditor of PT Bukit Barisan Indah Prima since 2011. The three will accompany Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir in overseeing the performance of the SWF. Earlier, Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani said he would immediately send a letter to President Joko Widodo regarding the proposed three names of candidates for the Supervisory Board of the Investment Management Institution (LPI). The name of the candidate for the member of Dewas LPI was previously sent by President Joko Widodo for consultation with the Indonesian Parliament. “According to the mechanism, the DPR will send a letter to the president to receive the proposed three names of candidates for Dewas LPI members,” Puan said. Puan forwarded it after the DPR RI – Government consultation meeting which discussed the names of Dewas LPI members proposed by the President. The meeting took place at the Nusantara III building of the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Wednesday (1/20/2021) afternoon. The meeting was attended by the President of the Chancellery of the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani was accompanied by four members, namely the Minister of BUMN Erick Tohir, the Deputy Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara, the Deputy Minister of BUMN Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, and members of Pansel from independent elements Mr. Three names for the Dewas LPI candidates proposed by the President, namely Darwin Cyril Noerhadi, Yozua Makes and Haryanto Sahari, also attended the meeting. quality content

