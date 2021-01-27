Politics
Was Boris Johnsons great-grandfather a well-known Turkish Muslim?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an unusual family history, which many may find surprising. the great grandfather of the former mayor of London was a Turkish Muslim named Ali Kemal.
Despite his controversial views on Islam and Muslims, and even its past derogatory remarks of Turkey, Johnson was still affectionately referred to as Boris the Turk by some Turkish media. A tweet shared by Snopes readers asked us to take a look at ancestor Johnsons who led an unusual life and met a violent end.
Kemal was a important journalist and later minister in the last days of the Ottoman Empire. He met Winifred Brun, a Briton, during a trip to Switzerland, and they married in 1903 in London. Kemal has become a dissident and took refuge in London around 1909 where his son, Osman Wilfred Kemal (grandfather Johnsons), was born the same year. In 1912, Kemal returned to Turkey and left his children in the care of their grandmother.
An ardent monarchist who supported the Ottoman Sultan and hailed the British occupation which helped to keep him on the throne, Kemal opposite Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, the general who later created the Turkish Republic.
After the Turkish nationalists were defeated during World War I, Kemal was appointed Minister of the Interior in a brand new government. During his short term, he ordered Atatrk that the BBC TV Show Who do you think you are? described as a serious political error. Kemal later resigned his post and returned to writing articles. He criticized the violent tactics of radical nationalists, including political killings. But when the nationalists took power, Kemal became a target.
According to the Turkish newspaperDaily sabah, Kemal finally wrote on September 10, 1922, after the liberation of the province of Zmir Greek occupation, a play titled, We Had and Still Have the Same Lens, in which he admitted he was wrong. Kemal was kidnapped by order of the new government and brought to Ankara to face a treason trial. But in November 1922, on his way to trial, Kemal was lynched by a crowd.
Johnson explored his roots in a 2008 episode Who do you think you are ?, a program on the discovery of celebrity ancestors, broadcast on the BBC. In the episode, he traveled to Turkey, spoke to relatives, and learned more about his ancestor, including that Kemal was a hafizsomeone who had memorized the Quran.
At 1:20 in the video below, Johnson learns from a parent about Kemals education at a traditional Quranic school. Johnson says in the clip, My great-grandfather Ali Kemal couldn’t only read all of this, but he actually knew it by heart. Unbelievable. I won the knowledge of the scriptures award!
While the above tweet claims that Kemal was an activist, it would be more accurate to say that he was a journalist and later a politician, even though he was very politically active, opinionated and vocal during the independence struggle of Turkey.
Residents of the ancestral village of Kemals in Turkey say Johnsons blonde hair was inherited from his Turkish ancestors.
According to the creators of Who do you think you are, around 1916, they found documents showing that Bruns’ mother Margaret Johnson had attempted to change the names of her half-Turkish grandchildren to Johnson, but the reasons were unclear:
We wondered if Margaret might have wanted to do this because [Osman] Wilfred grew up during World War I, when Britain was fighting Turkey and Germany, and at a time when a young boy with a Turkish name may have become a target in school and in society. Whatever the reason, this is when Boriss’ great-great-grandmother Margaret Johnson changed the last name forever. If she hadn’t, the current mayor of London would be Boris Kemal!
Given the extensive documentation and research into the history of Johnsons’ great-grandfathers, and the fact that he was a prominent figure in Turkish history, there is ample evidence that the current Prime Minister British had a Turkish Muslim ancestor. We therefore assess this statement as true.
