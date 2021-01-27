Opposition parties afraid to submit receipts in foreign funding case





ISLAMABAD: Federal Communications and Post Minister Murad Saeed said on Tuesday that opposition parties were afraid to submit receipts in the foreign funding dossier because they would be exposed for receiving funding from the Jewish lobby. Speaking in the Senate, he said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had yet to submit their reports and receipts for foreign funding. He said the opposition, instead of submitting receipts to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), staged a protest outside his building. He said the opposition had been given six weeks to submit receipts, but so far they had not submitted anything. The minister said the previous government rented everything out. He said that PML-N’s finance minister once said that the buyer of Pakistan Steel Mills would receive the PIA for free.

He said the Khuzdar-Awaran road project had been initiated, while the Quetta Bypass and Dera Murad Jamali Bypass were also built by the incumbent government. He said that in the past 10 years, only 1,100 km of road projects had been approved, but the current government had started work on 3,316 km of road projects in the country.

Murad said the previous government spent money from the Treasury on the construction of Raiwind Road. He said fake accounts, money laundering and now the problem of roadmaps had resurfaced, adding that all of these problems were linked to previous governments.

“The PML-N has always been a sign of victory soon after any decision on a case is made, but has subsequently come to know the true nature of the decisions,” he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not have a candy, adding that the candies belonged to Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family.

He said the wheat had been collected from the homes of sitting ministers of the government of Sindh.

Murad Saeed said exports grew 5 percent, foreign remittances by 24.9 percent, investment increased, large-scale and manufacturing increased by 5 percent. He said agriculture had shown negative growth under the previous government. He said 100% health insurance was provided to residents of KP and the amalgamated districts of former FATA. He said residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, will also receive the Sehat Insaf card, a free treatment center. He said the government of Balochistan was also tasked by the prime minister to launch the Sehat Insaf card project. He said residents of all provinces will receive free treatment at Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi, while residents of Sindh will not benefit from the facility due to their ineffective provincial government.

He said the PTI government paid compensation to families in the merged districts of the former FATA.

The minister said that Europes Disinfolab had fully identified the Indian plots against Pakistan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed India’s ugly face in international forums. Pakistan had not only exposed the Indian plots, but also successfully foiled them.

