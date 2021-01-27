High-speed train awaited for years arrives in Sivas





The Ankara-Sivas (YHT) high-speed train, one of the largest projects in the history of the Republic, has started test drives. The high-speed train, which includes TCDD general manager Ali hsan Uygun and technical managers, reached Sivas from Ankara station. With the performance of the high-speed train installed on the completed railway line, under the 25 KV 50 Hz electrification catenary, the entire signaling system on the line, especially with the train detection system. Performance test will be performed to observe the interaction. The test work on the Ankara-Sivas high-speed train line will continue with line measurement tests, dynamic tests, ETCS Level 1 tests, and after passing the tests, the line which will reduce the distance between Ankara and Sivas at 2 o’clock. will be opened and put into service. The test train, departing from Ankara at 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from the conventional Baliseyh line, came to Sivas Gltepe Mahallesi from Baliseyh on the Ankara-Sivas YHT line at XNUMX. Sivas Governor Salih Ayhan and other officials greeted the train, including TCDD Managing Director Ali hsan Uygun and deputy managing directors. In her statement, Ayhan said that Sivas had had a very exciting and beautiful day. Declaring that the biggest investment in the history of the Republic will be put into operation as soon as possible, Ayhan said, “Today we have seen its most important concrete indicator.” said. “Sivas’ dream comes true” Ayhan thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials who helped make the project happen and said: The sun rose in Sivas with a different beauty today. Indeed, Sivas’ dream has come true. Thank goodness he’s from Ankara now he’s good in general. In a short time, its regular flights will depart from Sivas to Ankara. Good luck. It worked day and night. While fighting the epidemic, TCDD’s sub-contractors worked day and night, regardless of holidays or the seyran. The people of Sivas should witness this excitement, be grateful and above all thank those who work. We are a very big state, Sivas deserves everything. This year will be another beauty for Sivas. May my Lord not cause any problems by accident, we look forward to the day when we cut the tickets as soon as possible. “ “We have lived through years of work today” TCDD Managing Director Ali hsan Uygun said it was an exciting day. “We have seen the work and the fruit of the years today.” Uygun said the train left Ankara for testing passed through Krkkale and Yozgat and reached Sivas. Wishing the test drives would be beneficial, Uygun continued as follows: We saw the light at the end of the tunnel. If the tests are successful, we will have the line in service at the end of the testing process which will last 4-5 months. Of course, this is a great investment, folks. The opening of a 405 km high-speed train line is in question. It shows that our state, the economy of our country, is strong. We should be proud of it. Hopefully the planning of new high speed train lines is also done by our ministry. We operate with the vision of the railway and the understanding of service to the nation, which was proposed by our president in 2003. Under the leadership of our minister, Adil Karaismailolu, we continue our transport services without slowing down. Seeing these results, we are proud of both the country and the institution. “ JavaScript is required for this slideshow.

