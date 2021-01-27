Three Black Farm Laws Reveal Treason, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expected To Speak With Farmers: Pondicherry CM

V Narayanasamy also called the three contentious laws, which farmers wanted to be done away with, “anti-farmers” and “harmful” to the farming community.

Pondicherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false promises as a “ friend of the ryots ” only for collecting votes and for political mileage and demanded that the agricultural laws of the Center be repealed.

Inaugurating a tractor rally by the Federation of All Farmers Associations here to extend support to restless farmers in Delhi, the CM said: “All assurances and promises given to farmers by the NDA during the elections were an attempt to cheat the ryots.

“What the government led by Modi did by introducing three black laws is an obvious betrayal,” he said.

Listing his government’s unique measures taken to benefit farmers, Narayanasamy claimed that nowhere in the country is electricity provided to all categories of peasants for free as is done in Pondicherry.

“The territorial government pays the premium under the crop insurance scheme and the farmers don’t need to take responsibility for paying the insurance scheme,” he said.

He also called the three contentious laws, which farmers wanted to be abolished, “anti-farmers” and “harmful” to the farming community.

“As farmers today staged unrest and tractor rallies in the country’s capital in a peaceful manner, police have unleashed action which is reprehensible,” he said and urged the central government to hold talks with the demonstrators and admit their demands.

Pondicherry Congressman V Vaithilingam (a farmer), Minister of Welfare Mr. Kandasamy and leaders of various farmer groups participated in the rally of the tractors.