Most Republicans in US Senate Vote Against Second Impeachment Trial Against Donald Trump





All but five Republicans in the U.S. Senate voted in favor of an effort to dismiss Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, making a conviction against the former president unlikely for “inciting insurgency “after the murderous siege of the Capitol on January 6.

Procedural vote 55-45 to overturn an objection by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said the Senate declares procedure constitutional and means the Trump impeachment trial, the first of a former president, will begin as scheduled this week from February. 8. The House impeached him two weeks ago for inciting deadly riots in the Capitol on January 6 when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to reverse his electoral defeat.

But at the same time, the final tally shows that there are unlikely to be enough votes for conviction, requiring the support of all Democrats and 17 Republicans – two-thirds of the Senate. While most Republicans criticized Trump shortly after the attack, many of them have since rushed to defend him, showing the former president’s enduring influence over the Republican Party.

“If more than 34 Republicans vote against the constitutionality of the procedure, everything is dead on arrival,” Paul said shortly before the vote. “

“I think it was indicative of where a lot of people are,” South Dakota Senator John Thune, the second Republican in the Senate, said after the vote.

Senator Rand Paul lost the procedural vote he sparked with an objection that would have declared the impeachment process unconstitutional. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

The five Republicans who voted with the Democrats to allow the trial to continue were the senses. Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Mitt Romney from Utah, Ben Sasse from Nebraska and Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, all recent critiques of the former president and his efforts. to undo the victory of President Joe Biden.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Trump “provoked” the riots and indicated he was open to conviction, voted with Paul to move toward dismissing the lawsuit.

Democratic president taken to hospital

Late Tuesday, trial chairman Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont was taken to hospital for observation after not feeling well in his office, spokesman David Carle said in a statement. The 80-year-old senator was examined by the attending Capitol Hill physician, who recommended he be taken to hospital as a precaution, he said. Carle said Leahy was latersent at home “after a thorough review “and couldn’t wait to get back to work.

Many Republican senators, including Paul, have questioned the legitimacy of the trial and questioned whether Trump’s repeated demands to quash the election of Joe Biden really constituted “incitement to insurgency.”

So what seemed to some Democrats like an open and closed deal being played out for the world on live television is bumping up against a Republican Party that feels very different. Not only are there legal issues, but senators are reluctant to run into the former president and his legions of supporters.

As Republicans said the trial was not legitimate, Democrats rejected this argument, pointing to the 1876 impeachment of a war secretary who had previously resigned and the opinions of many jurists.

Senator Patrick Leahy, seen here in January 2020, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening after complaining of discomfort. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Democrats also say there is a need to keep track of the first invasion of Capitol Hill since the War of 1812, carried out by rioters pushed by a president as constituency votes were counted.

On Monday, the nine House Democrats pursuing the case against Trump brought the single indictment charge of “incitement to insurgency” across Capitol Hill in a solemn and ceremonial march past the same rooms that rioters ransacked three weeks ago.

Senior House Attorney Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland appeared before the Senate to describe the violent events of January 6, five people died and read the House resolution charging “serious crimes and misdemeanors. “.

Republicans have come to Trump’s legal defense.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas asked if Congress starts holding trials for impeachment of former public servants, what’s next: “Can we go back and try President Obama?”

Furthermore, he suggested, Trump has already been held accountable. “One way in our system to punish you is to lose an election.”

For Democrats, the tone, tenor and length of the trial so early in Biden’s presidency pose their own challenge, forcing them to strike a balance between their vow to hold Trump accountable and their eagerness to honor the priorities of the new administration. after their control of the House, the Senate and the White House.

Leaders on both sides have agreed to a short delay in the proceedings, which serves their political and practical interests, even if National Guard troops remain on Capitol Hill due to security threats to lawmakers ahead of trial.

The start date gives Trump’s new legal team time to prepare their case, while moving away more than a month from the passions of the bloody riot. For the Democratic-led Senate, the intervening weeks provide prime time to confirm some of Biden’s top cabinet candidates.

