Commissioner Casselberry resists resignation after stirring up Donald Trump crowd by speaking of ‘forks’ and ‘torches’





A Casselberry city commissioner will remain in office, but has agreed to resign from two boards of directors after telling a local Trump rally before the U.S. Capitol attack that Vice President Mike Pence had better do this. that he had to or face hell with pitchforks and torches for failing the presidential election.

Casselberry commissioner Mark Busch, who is also deputy mayor, refused to resign despite a petition that drew more than 1,600 signatures calling for his resignation. The effort to oust him culminated Monday at a committee meeting where more than a dozen citizens spoke. Some have demanded that Busch resign while others have expressed support, Orlando Sentinel reported.

I awkwardly walked into this situation, said Busch, who briefly apologized for his comments at a previous meeting on January 11, where a small group of citizens called on him to step down. He also said he would continue to fight for free speech, the newspaper reported.

Busch insisted he took part in the January 5 rally as a private citizen, although a video posted to the Rumbler social media website showed him as Commissioner Casselberry while carrying a flag yellow Including Tread on Me, the Sentinel reported.

Resident Emily Orey called Busch’s dangerous actions and words embarrassment to the city because he was elected to represent all of the residents.

Mayor David Henson and city officials agreed they did not have the power to remove Busch under state law.

The commission struggled to know if they could even reprimand Busch, the Sentinel reported.

Commissioner Andrew Meadows signaled a council management code resolution that Casselberry passed in 2007 that said commissioners will refrain from any individual action that could compromise the integrity of the city.

But he stopped before calling for a reprimand or hiring an independent lawyer to investigate. The mayor agreed.

Did this put the city in its best light? Probably not, said the mayor. But he has already been publicly whipped. … He practically put it on himself.

Resident Jason Quinn said it would set a dangerous precedent for the board to condemn an ​​elected official for what he says.

The video shows Busch urging the vice president not to certify the electoral college’s votes the next day.

He’s going to have one to two million people sitting outside Capitol Hill, Busch said. He better do the right thing And these people, they’re foaming in their mouths right now. They have the forks. And they have the torches. And if they don’t do what they should, be careful. All bets are raised. I think at this point we don’t care anymore.

The next day, a large crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the Electoral College’s confirmation of the tally and overturn Joe Bidens’ presidential victory in the last November election. Five people died in the attack.

Busch said after Monday’s meeting that he was happy residents on both sides had spoken.

It’s a victory for free speech, said Busch. You could say that in the town of Casselberry we are fixing these things.

