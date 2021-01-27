





Protesters lead a chant on Fifth Avenue outside the Indian Consulate General on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers marched, mounted horses and drove long lines of tractors through the Indian capital, breaking through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort. Farmers have called for the removal of new laws that they say will favor large agricultural businesses and devastate the incomes of small farmers. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of India’s constitution on January 26, 1950. Less Protesters lead a chant on Fifth Avenue outside the Indian Consulate General on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers marched on horseback … more

Photo: John Minchillo, AP

Protesters supporting Indian farmers demonstrate in New York

NEW YORK (AP) – Protesters in solidarity with protesting Indian farmers gathered outside the Indian Consulate in New York on Tuesday, some honking their cars while others stood in the snow, shouting slogans and waving flags. Crowds gathered on the east side of Manhattan on Republic of India Day, a national holiday that honors the anniversary of the coming into force of India’s constitution. Indian farmers have been protesting for nearly two months against new laws they say will benefit big business and wreak havoc on the incomes of small farmers. They want the laws removed. The drivers sounded the horn as they passed the blocked street where the Consulate is located on Fifth Avenue near Central Park. Those standing in the streets chanted against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a sign saying, “Someone arrest their boy Modi before he eats us too!” Save the farmers! “



Parminder Singh came from Chicago, claiming that his family in the Indian state of Punjab “was hurt by the law passed by the Indian government at the moment”. Many of the farmers are Sikhs from the northern state and neighboring Haryana region, who are major agricultural producers. Among the participants in the New York march were protesters calling for the creation of Khalistan, a separate homeland for members of the religion, and carrying flags bearing the name of the secessionist movement.

“We are here today to challenge India, which committed the genocide of the Sikhs and enacted agricultural laws to carry out the homicide of the Sikhs and farmers of Punjab and Haryana,” said Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, of Philadelphia, chairman of the Khalistan Council. “And so we are here to challenge India under its constitution. It has attacked Sikh identity and Sikh religious institutions.”

Organizers said more protests were planned for Tuesday at consulates in other parts of the country. Other demonstrations of solidarity have taken place in the United States over the past two months, in cities like Houston and San Francisco. In India on Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers stormed the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, smashing police barricades and shocking spectators while watching the live broadcast on TV. Indian authorities used tear gas, water cannons and placed large trucks and buses on the roads in an attempt to hold back crowds, including rows upon rows of tractors. Police said a protester died after his tractor overturned, but farmers said he was shot. Several bloody protesters could be seen in television footage.

