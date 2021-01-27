A national educational emergency





The first 2.5 years of government by the PTI were extremely difficult due to the financial chaos that the current government inherited. Now that things have stabilized, we can look forward to a period of sustained economic growth.

During my recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, I stressed the need to declare a national emergency in education so that Pakistan can tap into its true strength: the roughly 100 million young people under the age of 20. . This explosion of young people is a huge potential resource we are fortunate in, unlike countries like Japan, Korea and many European countries with aging populations.

The improved financial situation should now allow the current government to declare a national education emergency with 0.5% of the additional GDP allocated to education each year so that we reach 5% of the GDP for education over the next five years, and 7.5% of GDP over the next 10 years. One third of this increase should go to higher education and two thirds to primary, secondary, technical and college education. This should be our top priority so that the enormous untapped potential of our young people can be unleashed.

Our first goal should be to improve our education at the school level. Under the 18th Amendment to our constitution, a huge mistake was made when education became a provincial subject. Fragmentation of an education system is the best way to fragment a country as it creates people with different perspectives and standards, and leads to serious disparities within society. The federal government no longer has any say in the poor quality of education in our schools and colleges, as its role is limited to helping with curriculum development and accreditation. This favored the emergence of the monster of provincialism.

Article 25-A of the constitution obliges the state to provide free and compulsory quality education to children between the ages of 5 and 16, but this part of the constitution has been torn apart by former feudal rulers who benefit from the maintenance of the people are illiterate to be able to exploit them without asking questions.

It is a shameful reality that there are some 22.8 million out-of-school children in Pakistan, the second highest in the world after Nigeria. There is a whopping 32 percent drop-out rate in our schools, with just 68 percent of students making it to school. There are huge variations in the literacy rate within the country. The literacy level is 98% in Islamabad but it is only 23% in Torghar district. In tribal areas, the literacy rate for women is dismal at 9.5 percent. Of around 2.6% of GDP allocated to education, very little (only around 12%) of the total national education allocation goes to higher education, with around 88% spent on level education. inferior.

International standards provide that at least one third of the total education budget should go to higher education. Thus, the overall distribution within the education sector requires serious adjustment. There are many ghost schools with ghost teachers who actually work as maids for their owner-masters, but receive government teacher salaries. This is especially true in the province of Sindh, where local owners have reportedly taken over many school buildings and used them as personal property. This has been highlighted several times in the national press.

Primary and secondary education standards are poor, with around half of 10-year-olds having the language skills of 6-year-olds. About 42 percent of public primary schools in rural areas lack electricity; while about 40 percent do not have access to safe drinking water and 49 percent do not have a functioning toilet. A nation cannot be built on such a poor foundation, and therefore my call for a national emergency in education is one that requires immediate action.

College education is once again a huge disaster. Colleges do not fall under the Higher Education Commission (except for degree institutes) and the provinces have also largely neglected this sector, resulting in poor quality applicants seeking admission to universities. Major reforms are needed to elevate this sector, including converting many colleges into technical institutions so that the national needs of highly qualified technologists, including nurses, paramedics, instrument technicians, electronics technicians, artificial intelligence experts and other technical personnel can be met.

Technical education requires comprehensive reforms. There are some 1,500 technical training institutions in Pakistan, of which about 1,000 are in the public sector. They need to be modernized by converting 10 percent of them into teacher training centers in collaboration with countries like Germany, Sweden, Australia and China. Well-trained teachers thus produced with foreign accreditation should then be absorbed into the remaining 90% of institutions. The enhancement of this sector will have considerable beneficial effects on the growth of our industries and on the quality of our products for export.

Higher education has been in the doldrums in recent years. Several issues require immediate attention. First, to promote industrial research, a research fund of five billion rupees should be established through which universities and industries can submit joint applications to solve specific industrial problems and to support the development and adoption of new technologies emerging by industry. Such a university-industry linkage program was started when I was president of HEC, but it has not been continued.

Another program that needs to be relaunched is to cover the costs of international patents from our universities and research centers, for the protection of intellectual property. The system of permanent appointments to professors has weakened with minimal salary increases. This too must be relaunched with salaries 300% higher than in the BPS system, as was the case when it was first launched. Appointments under this system are made on contract with regular assessment of productivity by foreign experts. All new faculty appointments should be made under this system and the old BPS system should be phased out, as the tenure track system only guarantees the retention of good quality faculty.

A network of quality engineering training institutes and applied engineering universities should be set up on the model of the Pak Austrian Fachhochschule in Haripur, Hazara, in which eight foreign engineering universities have agreed to work. associate, three from Austria and five from China. These and a host of other measures will help Pakistan escape the pitfalls of a low value-added agricultural economy and transform it into a powerful knowledge economy.

Now is the time to act, because tomorrow never comes in such matters. Feudal forces always succeed in giving low priority to the crucial issue of education when approving the national budget.

Prime Minister Imran Khan must dismantle the concept of a national emergency in education and secure it appropriate allocations in the next budget.

The author is chairman of the Prime Minister’s National Science and Technology Working Group, former minister and former founding president of HEC.

E-mail: [email protected]

