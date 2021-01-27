No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on violence in tractor rally





Expressing anguish over violence in the nation’s capital during the parade of farm tractors on Tuesday, Congress said there was no room for such incidents in a democracy, even as it urged the prime minister Narendra Modi to “run away from arrogance” and to repeal the three firm laws. Blaming the government for Tuesday’s events and questioning it for not accepting the farmers’ demands, chief congressional spokesman Randeep Surjewala said it was not fair on the part of the government to create a facade of talks and yet, without giving in to their demands or proposing a solution. “The Congress Party believes that the 61-day-old clash between the people and the system is not good for Indian democracy. The message is clear that the people of the country are distressed by the government. situation, the Modi government will also have to shun arrogance and lead the appeals of the farmers, ”the secretary general of the AICC said in a statement. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to shed his arrogance and follow the path of ‘Rajdharma’. This is the real message of the 72nd Republic Day. Without further ado, the three black anti-agriculture laws will have to be withdrawn. the country’s appeal of 62 crore ‘annadatas’, ”he said. The congressman also praised the agricultural unions for disassociating themselves from the violent incidents of the day and hoping they would follow the path of peace and non-violence to achieve their goal. “Today the Congress party and the whole country are grieved by the violence and unruly incidents in Delhi. There is no place for such incidents in a democracy,” he added. “The agitators must keep their goal in mind. Nonviolence and peace have remained the greatest strength of this peasant agitation. We sincerely hope that this peasant-worker alliance will commit itself to remain engaged in a peaceful struggle and nonviolent for the repeal of the three three black anti-agriculture laws, ”Surjewala said. He also criticized the government for holding 10 rounds of talks without breaking the deadlock. “Is it fair that the prime minister does not give a touch of healing despite the death of 175 farmers? Is the policy of the Modi government of exhausting farmers good for the country,” Surjewala asked. A parade of tractors by farmers’ unions intended to highlight their demands dissolved in lawlessness on the streets of the nation’s capital during the day as hordes of unleashed protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overthrown vehicles and launched a national insult – hoisting a cleric. flag of the rampart of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for the tricolor of India. Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police at multiple locations, leading to chaos at well-known sites in Delhi and the suburbs, amid waves of violence that came and went throughout the day, leaving in shreds the peaceful movement of farmers for two months. One person was killed and several were injured in the clashes. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions, and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos