Politics
Tracking the effects of melting glaciers on top of the world
The call for the abandonment of ideological prejudices in the West, which sounds like, “But outside of our business, we can do whatever we want to the Uyghurs when there are a million concentration and re-education camps in our country”. And we will shut down reporters for even mentioning this if they are trying to operate in China for it. The idea that the strong shouldn’t intimidate the weak sounds like, “Don’t blame the United States. United States, you better behave.” But what about the way the Chinese are treating Australia right now, or a host of other small countries that cut across China’s political, economic or national security interests? I mean, Beijing’s willingness to really make you pay when you engage in behaviors that they don’t like is increasing very rapidly with their international ability to build muscle.
And then on the pandemic, I mean, China is calling for greater global cooperation, but it also means that it has to cooperate in terms of transparency in what happened with the coronavirus. And let’s remember that there were, from my point of view, two great obscenities in terms of the world, in terms of the coronavirus itself and the pandemic. The first is that the United States is leaving the WHO in the midst of the pandemic, just an extraordinary antithesis of what a country should do, a country like the United States. But even more fundamental, China lied to the World Health Organization about the lack of human-to-human spread for a month when we could have stopped this thing so much sooner, could have contained it, especially given the capacity that now we see that China needs to engage in contact tracing, quarantine and lockdown. And they chose not to. And this is a serious problem. For all these reasons, this speech was not extremely well received by the spectators.
Why has the Italian Prime Minister resigned?
Well, I mean, it’s largely about a disagreement over how the money should be spent in terms of the massive coronavirus stimulus, much like the disagreement, the great disagreement, between Democrats and Republicans on the $ 1.9 trillion right now. I mean, how green, sustainable should it be? How much money goes to health care? How much money is going to new technologies? How much for the workers? Former Prime Minister Renzi has basically withdrew from the governing coalition due to disagreements over it. And they couldn’t get a solid majority in a vote of confidence. This makes governance much more difficult. And that’s why Conte resigned. He is the 29th Prime Minister since World War II. If he is not re-elected, if they cannot put together a new coalition, they will have the 30th in Italy. Italy is a bit like the Doritos of the G20 governments. Crunch whatever you want, they’ll do more. This is a bit like what we envision in Italy. The good news is, it’s not that exciting.
Where is the international outrage over what is happening in Ethiopia’s Tigray region?
And no doubt, there is a lot of violence. There are obvious human rights violations in all areas. There is a danger of famine. There are tens of thousands of refugees. And this at the hands of an Ethiopian Prime Minister who had won the Nobel Peace Prize, and some saying he should return the prize, just like they said about Aung San Suu Kyi for some of his nationalist appeals to support the repression of minorities. in Myanmar after doing so much to resist the authoritarian government. A few points here. One is that Ethiopia, which is talking about this level of conflict at a time when everyone is focused on the coronavirus, everything small and local gets lost in the fray. But also, Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia has led the charge in trying to move away from an ethnically run federal government, where different kinds of groups control political power, to a government where it is much more of a traditional political party system, or I should say a modern political party system. And the Tigray in Ethiopia were the group that stood to lose the most party, a minority group that effectively held a majority of favoritism and power. And so, the willingness to blame Abiy for the violence that we are seeing right now, even though he has the Ethiopian army, there is the Eritrean army that is involved. He is one of his allies. I mean, he clearly has more power. But some of the initial violence clearly came at the hands of the local Tigray who refused to recognize the Ethiopian electoral process and suspension due to the pandemic, and who instead held their own elections, became a separatist province. And so, in these situations there are so many conflicting narratives in terms of history, and it is very difficult to place the responsibility and blame firmly on one side in this conflict. These two things together explain to you why we are not paying as much attention as we perhaps should to a country of over 100 million people in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the strongest growth trajectories economically. in the whole world.
More
Show less
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]