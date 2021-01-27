Tracking the effects of melting glaciers on top of the world

The call for the abandonment of ideological prejudices in the West, which sounds like, “But outside of our business, we can do whatever we want to the Uyghurs when there are a million concentration and re-education camps in our country”. And we will shut down reporters for even mentioning this if they are trying to operate in China for it. The idea that the strong shouldn’t intimidate the weak sounds like, “Don’t blame the United States. United States, you better behave.” But what about the way the Chinese are treating Australia right now, or a host of other small countries that cut across China’s political, economic or national security interests? I mean, Beijing’s willingness to really make you pay when you engage in behaviors that they don’t like is increasing very rapidly with their international ability to build muscle.

And then on the pandemic, I mean, China is calling for greater global cooperation, but it also means that it has to cooperate in terms of transparency in what happened with the coronavirus. And let’s remember that there were, from my point of view, two great obscenities in terms of the world, in terms of the coronavirus itself and the pandemic. The first is that the United States is leaving the WHO in the midst of the pandemic, just an extraordinary antithesis of what a country should do, a country like the United States. But even more fundamental, China lied to the World Health Organization about the lack of human-to-human spread for a month when we could have stopped this thing so much sooner, could have contained it, especially given the capacity that now we see that China needs to engage in contact tracing, quarantine and lockdown. And they chose not to. And this is a serious problem. For all these reasons, this speech was not extremely well received by the spectators.

Why has the Italian Prime Minister resigned?

Well, I mean, it’s largely about a disagreement over how the money should be spent in terms of the massive coronavirus stimulus, much like the disagreement, the great disagreement, between Democrats and Republicans on the $ 1.9 trillion right now. I mean, how green, sustainable should it be? How much money goes to health care? How much money is going to new technologies? How much for the workers? Former Prime Minister Renzi has basically withdrew from the governing coalition due to disagreements over it. And they couldn’t get a solid majority in a vote of confidence. This makes governance much more difficult. And that’s why Conte resigned. He is the 29th Prime Minister since World War II. If he is not re-elected, if they cannot put together a new coalition, they will have the 30th in Italy. Italy is a bit like the Doritos of the G20 governments. Crunch whatever you want, they’ll do more. This is a bit like what we envision in Italy. The good news is, it’s not that exciting.

Where is the international outrage over what is happening in Ethiopia’s Tigray region?

And no doubt, there is a lot of violence. There are obvious human rights violations in all areas. There is a danger of famine. There are tens of thousands of refugees. And this at the hands of an Ethiopian Prime Minister who had won the Nobel Peace Prize, and some saying he should return the prize, just like they said about Aung San Suu Kyi for some of his nationalist appeals to support the repression of minorities. in Myanmar after doing so much to resist the authoritarian government. A few points here. One is that Ethiopia, which is talking about this level of conflict at a time when everyone is focused on the coronavirus, everything small and local gets lost in the fray. But also, Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia has led the charge in trying to move away from an ethnically run federal government, where different kinds of groups control political power, to a government where it is much more of a traditional political party system, or I should say a modern political party system. And the Tigray in Ethiopia were the group that stood to lose the most party, a minority group that effectively held a majority of favoritism and power. And so, the willingness to blame Abiy for the violence that we are seeing right now, even though he has the Ethiopian army, there is the Eritrean army that is involved. He is one of his allies. I mean, he clearly has more power. But some of the initial violence clearly came at the hands of the local Tigray who refused to recognize the Ethiopian electoral process and suspension due to the pandemic, and who instead held their own elections, became a separatist province. And so, in these situations there are so many conflicting narratives in terms of history, and it is very difficult to place the responsibility and blame firmly on one side in this conflict. These two things together explain to you why we are not paying as much attention as we perhaps should to a country of over 100 million people in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the strongest growth trajectories economically. in the whole world.

